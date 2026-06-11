NASCAR Cup Series
2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For Pocono, Chase Briscoe One To Watch
NASCAR Cup Series

2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For Pocono, Chase Briscoe One To Watch

Updated Jun. 11, 2026 1:13 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14 for the Great American Getaway 400.

Will Denny Hamlin — who's been at or near the top of the oddsboard consistently for the last few weeks — get into Victory Lane again? Or will another driver take the checkered flag?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 11.

 

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NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 2026

Denny Hamlin: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Kyle Larson: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Tyler Reddick: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Christopher Bell: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Ryan Blaney: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
William Byron: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Chase Elliott: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ty Gibbs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Carson Hocevar: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Joey Logano: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Chris Buescher: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Ross Chastain: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Brad Keselowski: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Erik Jones: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Daniel Suárez: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Austin Cindric: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Alex Bowman: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

 

Shane van Gisbergen: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Ryan Preece: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Zane Smith: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Josh Berry: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Connor Zilisch: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Riley Herbst: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Michael McDowell: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Daniel Dye: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Austin Hill: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Austin Dillon: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Cole Custer: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Cody Ware: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Casey Mears: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

 

The Favorite

Denny Hamlin has been on fire this season. His three wins include last week's race at Michigan, Nashville and Las Vegas. He also got into Victory Lane at the All-Star Race at Dover. He's second in the standings behind Tyler Reddick, sitting just 51 points off the lead. On the season, Hamlin has led 796 laps and has three poles. Last year at this race, Hamlin finished second behind Chase Briscoe.

One To Watch

Speaking of Chase Briscoe, he started sixth at Pocono in 2025 and led 72 laps before taking the checkered flag at the track. So far this year, Briscoe has not gotten into Victory Lane. However, he does have seven top 10s and five top-five finishes. Currently, he sits 13th in the standings.

 
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