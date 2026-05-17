4 Takeaways From Denny Hamlin's All-Star Win At Dover

The NASCAR All-Star Race was won by one of the favorites.

But how it would unfold few could predict, as Denny Hamlin triumphed to capture the $1 million prize.

From a fiery crash for Ryan Preece on the opening lap to a handful of wrecks that knocked some of the potential contenders out of the race before the main segment, the first All-Star Race at Dover had its moments.

"Overall, this is a typical All-Star Race when that stuff happens," Hamlin said in his FOX interview after the race. "I just knew the game changer for us was long runs and obviously the ability to pass when we were behind someone."

Here are my takeaways:

1. Hamlin Proves Triumphant

Hamlin won the All-Star Race for the second time in his career and first in 11 years. He was dominant, withstanding a challenge by Joe Gbibs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe during the final stage.

He led 103 of the 350 laps, including the final 30.

It won’t count in his career victory total (he has 61 points wins), but it is another testament to Hamlin’s ability.

"If we're going to a track that turns left, I expect to win every single week," Hamlin said in his post-race news conference. "This is just very unique, especially in the era where all the cars are so similar, and I'm racing guys that have all my information. They see my setups, things like that, and I still can get it done in the end."

2. Preece's Scary, Short Day

Preece blamed himself for the wreck on the first lap, where he and Kyle Larson had contact. The rear of Preece’s car erupted in flames, and Preece calmly got out of his car.

"I’m fine," Preece said in his FOX interview after exiting the medical center. "If it was my fault, I’m sorry. A tough way not to finish a race on Lap 1."

3. Format Will Get Scrutiny

With the All-Star Race going to Dover, the concern for track officials was that their fans were used to seeing the stars run for 400 laps. So only giving them half of that didn’t sit well.

So a format was devised where the event would be 350 laps broken into segments of 75, 75 and 200 with the field reduced from 36 to 26 after the first two segments. Race winners from 2025 and 2026 and past champions were guaranteed to be in the final segment.

But then Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott didn’t even make it to the final segment as they were knocked out early.

"First thing is let's give Dover their points race back, and then let's figure out where we're going to go, and then figure out the format," Hamlin said.

4. Big Run For Erik Jones

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones finished third. And while this was an exhibition event, it was a solid day for a driver who had to race his way into the final segment.

"We’ve been pretty bad at Dover the last handful of years, so I know it is a little bit of a unique deal, but a great run," Jones said after the race, according to a Toyota release.

Jones is 25th in the series standings.

4 ½. What’s Next

The longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule awaits as the traditional 600-mile race in Charlotte will cap the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

At least the All-Star Race got drivers ready for a long event but certainly a more straight-forward event.

It is also one of the most important races because it has an additional stage. There will be four stages of 100 laps each on the 1.5-mile oval.