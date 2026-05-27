2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For Nashville, Ryan Blaney One To Watch

Daniel Suárez held off the field at the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend in Charlotte and captured the checkered flag after closing at +17000 to be the outright winner.

Now the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, May 31.

Will Suárez make it two in a row or will another driver get into Victory Lane when Cup heads to Music City this weekend?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 27.

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NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400

Denny Hamlin : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Tyler Reddick : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Christopher Bell : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ryan Blaney : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kyle Larson : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

William Byron : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joey Logano : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Bubba Wallace : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Daniel Suárez : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Alex Bowman: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Josh Berry : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ryan Preece : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Zane Smith : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Erik Jones : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Corey Heim: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Michael McDowell : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Hill: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Noah Gragson : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

For the second week in a row, Denny Hamlin is favored to win the Cup Series race. He closed at +380 to be the outright winner at Charlotte but ended up finishing third. On the season, he's led an outstanding 699 laps to complement his one win, his All-Star Race victory and six top-five finishes. In 2025, Hamlin finished this race third after starting second. His 29.66 was the best lap of the day last year at the track.

One To Watch

With one win and 249 laps led, Blaney comes into the weekend off a seventh-place finish at the Coke 600 and sitting third in the Cup standings. What the driver of the No. 12 Ford does have going for him is that he won this race in 2025. Blaney got the victory by holding off the field, defeating second-place Carson Hocevar by a margin of 2.83 seconds.