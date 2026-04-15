2026 NASCAR Odds: Hamlin, Bell and Larson Top Early Board for Kansas

When the NASCAR Cup series went to Kansas Speedway in the fall, Denny Hamlin finished second and had the fastest lap of the day. However, when the series was there last spring, he had a DNF.

Now, the driver of the No. 11 car is the favorite to get into Victory Lane when Cup goes to Kansas on Sunday, April 19 for the AdventHealth 400 (2 p.m. ET, FOX).

Christopher Bell, though, is hot on Hamlin's heels and sits second on the early oddsboard. And not far behind Bell is Kyle Larson, a driver who hasn't won a Cup race in almost one year.

Here are the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 15 for drivers that could take the checkered flag at Kansas.

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AdventHealth 400 2026



Denny Hamlin : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Christopher Bell : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Larson : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Chase Briscoe : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

William Byron : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ryan Blaney : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joey Logano : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ryan Preece : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kyle Busch : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Cory Heim: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Josh Berry : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Daniel Suarez : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Erik Jones : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Connor Zilisch: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Zane Smith : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Michael McDowell : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Austin Dillon : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: Denny Hamlin comes into Kansas after challenging for a win at Bristol before ultimately finishing ninth. But despite last weekend's finish, Hamlin's had a solid year so far. He's got three top fives, a win at Las Vegas and sits third in the standings. Second on the board is Christopher Bell. The driver of the No. 20 — who's also Hamlin's JGR teammate — sits ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has led 225 laps on the season. Bell finished third at this track last fall and second when Cup raced at Kansas last spring.

One to Watch: The last time Kyle Larson got into Victory Lane was about a year ago at this very race. While he did win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship, he did not cross that finish line first. About his 32-race winless streak, Larson said, "It’s kind of wild to think it’s been almost a year since I’ve won because I don't feel like we're that bad." And he's got a point. So far this season, he's sixth in the standings, has led 421 laps, has five finishes in the top 10 and two in the top five. Will Kansas be kind to Kyle this weekend?