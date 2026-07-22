2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For Brickyard 400; Larson One To Watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400, which runs on Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. ET.

In 2025, Bubba Wallace got the thrilling victory after starting from second position and after closing at +1100 to be the outright winner.

Who gets into Victory Lane at the Brickyard this year?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 22.

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NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 2026

Denny Hamlin : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Tyler Reddick : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ryan Blaney : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Kyle Larson : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christopher Bell : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joey Logano : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Erik Jones : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Cindric : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Corey Heim: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Alex Bowman: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Ross Chastain : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Daniel Suárez : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ryan Preece : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Riley Herbst : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Connor Zilisch: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Josh Berry : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Michael McDowell : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Zane Smith : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Austin Hill: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Daniel Dye: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Casey Mears: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's What You Need To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Denny Hamlin has consistently been at or near the top of the oddsboard for much of the season. Last week, he opened as the favorite to win at North Wilkesboro but settled for second behind Joey Logano. The week before in Atlanta, he finished 12th. But that was one week after his podium finish (third) at Chicagoland. While he only led one lap last year at this race, he did finish third and had the fastest lap time (49.74). Currently, he sits first in the standings and has already secured his place in The Chase.

One To Watch

The regular season is almost over, and Kyle Larson still hasn't found his way into Victory Lane … yet. However, he does have eight top fives and 11 top 10s under his hood. Last year, he closed as the favorite to win this race but ended up finishing second to Bubba Wallace. Even without any wins in 2026, he does sit sixth in the standings, with 637 laps led. In his last two races, however, he finished 15th (North Wilkesboro) and 34th (Atlanta).