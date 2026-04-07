2026 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin Top Early Board for Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series gets back on track at Bristol on Sunday, April 12 for the Food City 500 (3 p.m. ET, FS1).

Kyle Larson got into Victory Lane at this race in 2025, with a winning margin of 2.250 seconds.

However, with no wins so far in 2026, the Hendrick Motorsports driver could use a little of last year's luck when Cup gets the green flag in Bristol this weekend.

Here are the early odds for the Food City 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 7.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 2026

Kyle Larson : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Denny Hamlin : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ryan Blaney : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ty Gibbs : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

William Byron : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joey Logano : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tyler Reddick : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kyle Busch : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Buescher : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ross Chastain : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ryan Preece : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bubba Wallace : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Josh Berry : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Justin Allgaier: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Daniel Suarez : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Dillon : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Favorites: Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson hasn't won a race this season, but sitting ninth in the standings means that he's had solid performances. In fact, he's got four top-10 finishes and a podium in Phoenix, finishing third in the desert behind Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell. In the Bristol spring race in 2025, he started third but won the race, edging out Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. And speaking of Hamlin, he's second on this board. The driver of the No. 11 car sits third in the current standings, with four top 10s, three top-five finishes, a pole and a win.

Will Kyle Larson get a big win this weekend at Bristol?

Ones to Watch: Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs — two JGR drivers — are ones to watch this weekend at Bristol. They round out the top five on this oddsboard, but in the standings, Gibbs sits sixth while Bell is seventh. Gibbs has gotten off to a respectable start this year, with 18 laps led and four top fives. But Bell has also run relatively well, leading 225 laps with one pole and three top-five finishes.