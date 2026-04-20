Tyler Reddick's 'Going to Break' Wins Record in 2026, Kevin Harvick Says

We're seeing a new and improved Tyler Reddick during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Entering the season, he had a total of eight Cup race wins — three with Richard Childress Racing in 2022 and five with 23XI Racing across 2023 and 2024. But in 2026 alone, he might match that total as he currently owns five wins through nine races. FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Kevin Harvick certainly thinks the mark is possible.

"He's going to break the record for most wins in a Gen-7 car," Harvick said on the latest edition of "SPEED With Harvick and Buxton". "The record is six right now… He's going to break that record."

Reddick, Harvick believes, will join the likes of Kyle Larson, William Byron and Denny Hamlin in terms of most victories achieved in a single season in the newest generation car, introduced in 2022. It's a mountaintop he can soon reach because of the changes he, individually, has made, and the upgrades 23XI Racing have put in place this season.

"When you get the momentum, and the car's right, and the pit crew, and everything's lined up right, and you have an elite driver — like you do with Tyler Reddick — you can get on a roll," Harvick said. "I think the biggest difference for Tyler Reddick and 23XI this year… they're able to really focus on who they are as a race team."

Harvick first noticed that before the Daytona 500. When he was preparing for the broadcast, a crew member told him that Reddick was already out and ready for his interview. That stood out to Harvick as he had never seen that punctuality from Reddick.

"That was the first time that I had really heard, ‘Wow, Tyler Reddick’s going next level Cup racing this year with himself, mentally," Harvick said.

[NASCAR POWER RANKINGS: Tyler Reddick Too Hot & Can't Be Stopped]

Harvick expressed to Reddick that he was impressed with him showing up early and prepared to do the Daytona 500 interview, and Reddick replied:

"Had to change. Had to get my stuff together. I needed to be on time."

That commitment to preparedness was the final step in Reddick's rise to being elite. He, Harvick explained, was "handpicked by Hamlin and Michael Jordan" to race for 23XI because "his ability within the race car is elite."

Now that he's honed in on the mental side and increased his focus, there's nothing stopping him from fulfilling Harvick's prediction and breaking the record for wins in a Cup series season during the current generation.

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