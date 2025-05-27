NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Nashville: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Cracker Barrel 400 Published May. 30, 2025 9:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is back at Nashville Superspeedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 300 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Cracker Barrel 400?

The Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 1st at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Cracker Barrel 400 will take place at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.

How long is the race?

The Cracker Barrel 400 is a total of 300 laps and 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Cracker Barrel 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Cracker Barrel 400 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the Nashville Superspeedway Schedule?

Friday, May 23rd

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 3:05 p.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 4:10 p.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, 24th

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

NASCAR XFinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW App)

Sunday, May 25th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 39 drivers entered into the Cracker Barrel 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 5/31.

