NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Nashville: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Cracker Barrel 400
Published May. 30, 2025 9:59 a.m. ET
The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is back at Nashville Superspeedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 300 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.
When is the Cracker Barrel 400?
The Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 1st at 7 p.m. ET.
Where is the race?
The Cracker Barrel 400 will take place at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.
How long is the race?
The Cracker Barrel 400 is a total of 300 laps and 400 miles.
Where can I watch the Cracker Barrel 400? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.
How can I stream or watch the race without cable?
The Cracker Barrel 400 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
What is the Nashville Superspeedway Schedule?
Friday, May 23rd
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 3:05 p.m. ET (FS1)
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 4:10 p.m. ET (FS1)
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, 24th
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (CW App)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (CW App)
- NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:40 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- NASCAR XFinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW App)
Sunday, May 25th
Who is driving in the race?
There are 39 drivers entered into the Cracker Barrel 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 5/31.
share
recommended
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Discouraged after double: Kyle Larson's attempt leaves doubt for future ones
2025 NASCAR Nashville qualifying: Order for Cracker Barrel 400
-
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
The story behind a preacher's prerace prayer that lives in NASCAR infamy
-
Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou: I'd 'absolutely' race NASCAR road course
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain is back after impressive Charlotte win
2025 NASCAR Nashville Entry List: All 39 drivers for Cracker Barrel 400
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Discouraged after double: Kyle Larson's attempt leaves doubt for future ones
2025 NASCAR Nashville qualifying: Order for Cracker Barrel 400
-
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
The story behind a preacher's prerace prayer that lives in NASCAR infamy
-
Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou: I'd 'absolutely' race NASCAR road course
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain is back after impressive Charlotte win
2025 NASCAR Nashville Entry List: All 39 drivers for Cracker Barrel 400