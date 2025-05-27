NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Nashville race
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Nashville: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Cracker Barrel 400

Published May. 30, 2025

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is back at Nashville Superspeedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 300 laps to complete, it will mark the next race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Cracker Barrel 400?

The Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 1st at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Cracker Barrel 400 will take place at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.

How long is the race?

The Cracker Barrel 400 is a total of 300 laps and 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Cracker Barrel 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Cracker Barrel 400 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the Nashville Superspeedway Schedule?

Friday, May 23rd

Saturday, 24th

Sunday, May 25th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 39 drivers entered into the Cracker Barrel 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 5/31. 

