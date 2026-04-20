NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Too Hot & Can't Be Stopped

Tyler Reddick snapped a two-race winless streak with the victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

That sounds like an interesting way to frame Reddick, not winning at Martinsville and Bristol. But when a driver has won five of the first nine races, that’s crazy talk in the Next Gen era where there is more parity.

So it’s no surprise Reddick held on to the top spot in these power rankings as the series heads to Talladega this weekend.

Dropped out: Christopher Bell (Last Week: 9), Ryan Preece (Last Week: 10)

On the verge: Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, Daniel Suarez

10. Brad Keselowski (Last Week: Not Ranked)

RFK Racing No. 6 Ford

Keselowski finished sixth at Kansas. He hasn’t finished worse than 15th in his last six starts.

9. Bubba Wallace (Last Week: Not Ranked)

23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota

Wallace finished top 10 in both stages and fifth in the race at Kansas for his first top-five finish of 2026. He had run well in most races, but cracking the top five is pivotal as he seeks wins.

8. William Byron (Last Week: 7)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet

Byron ran much of the Kansas race outside the top 10 but rallied to finish seventh at the finish. When you appear to not have the speed of others, getting those type of results is key.

7. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 6)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott was sixth in the first stage and fourth in the second stage at Kansas and wound up eighth. Not great but a decent day for Hendrick Motorsports overall with three cars in the top eight.

6. Chase Briscoe (Last Week: 8)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota

Briscoe rallied on the final restart to finish third at Kansas. And in maybe a more symbolic sign for his season, he is now in the top 16 in the standings after a rough start to the year.

5. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 3)

Team Penske No. 12 Ford

Blaney had an awful day at Kansas finishing 24th. His car wasn't as fast as he would've liked and then he had contact with AJ Allmendinger on pit road. At least he can look forward to Talladega, a place that has treated him relatively well.

4. Ty Gibbs (Last Week: 2)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota

Gibbs finished ninth at Kansas for his worst result since the second race of the year. That’s why he’s this high in the power rankings.

3. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 4)

Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet

Larson led 78 laps and nearly pulled off the win before settling for second at Kansas. Maybe we’re making too much of the 33-race winless streak.

2. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 5)

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin led 131 laps at Kansas and was likely on his way to a win when the caution came out with less than two laps to go. That one was painful but an important sign that come playoff time, he’ll be a force for the Kansas race.

1. Tyler Reddick (Last Week: 1)

23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota

When things are going this well, a driver has confidence he can rally from anything. Reddick did just that after appearing to be too far behind Larson entering the final lap at Kansas.