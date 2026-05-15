2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For All-Star Race At Dover

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race will look a little different this year.

Instead of running at North Wilkesboro, the exhibition race will take place at Dover Motor Speedway.

And the format is also getting a makeover.

While drivers aren't competing for points in this weekend's race that gets the green flag on Sunday, May 17 (1 p.m. ET FS1), winning at Dover is still a big deal.

In addition to bragging rights, the winner stakes their claim on the $1 million prize.

So which driver will get into Victory Lane at Dover during All-Star?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.

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NASCAR All-Star Race 2026

Denny Hamlin : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Kyle Larson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Chase Elliott : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Christopher Bell : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Alex Bowman: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Carson Hocevar : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

William Byron : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Joey Logano : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ross Chastain : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kyle Busch : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bubba Wallace : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Preece : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Connor Zilisch: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Austin Cindric : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Josh Berry : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Austin Dillon : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Daniel Suarez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Noah Gragson : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Erik Jones : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Zane Smith : +45000 (bet $10 to win $4,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +480000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Cody Ware : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:



The Favorite

It's always hard to count out veteran driver Denny Hamlin — especially when he's at the top of the oddsboard. In this race last year at North Wilkesboro, the driver of the No. 11 finished 12th. Hamlin's only All-Star victory came back in 2015, which he won in part by holding off a competitive Kevin Harvick.

Ones to Watch

Christopher Bell was the most recent driver to get into Victory Lane at NASCAR's All-Star Race. In 2025, he led 28 laps after starting second with a best lap of 18.59.

Joey Logano won the 2024 All-Star Race after leading 199 laps. His other All-Star win came in 2016.