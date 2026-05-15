NASCAR Cup Series
2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For All-Star Race At Dover
NASCAR Cup Series

2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For All-Star Race At Dover

Updated May. 15, 2026 5:25 p.m. ET

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race will look a little different this year.

Instead of running at North Wilkesboro, the exhibition race will take place at Dover Motor Speedway.

And the format is also getting a makeover.

While drivers aren't competing for points in this weekend's race that gets the green flag on Sunday, May 17 (1 p.m. ET FS1), winning at Dover is still a big deal. 

In addition to bragging rights, the winner stakes their claim on the $1 million prize.

So which driver will get into Victory Lane at Dover during All-Star?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

NASCAR All-Star Race 2026

Denny Hamlin: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Kyle Larson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Chase Elliott: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Christopher Bell: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Ryan Blaney: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Alex Bowman: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ty Gibbs: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Carson Hocevar: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
William Byron: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Joey Logano: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Chris Buescher: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Ross Chastain: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Kyle Busch: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Bubba Wallace: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Brad Keselowski: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Ryan Preece: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Connor Zilisch: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

 

Shane van Gisbergen: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Austin Cindric: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Josh Berry: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Austin Dillon: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Daniel Suarez: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Noah Gragson: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Erik Jones: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Riley Herbst: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Zane Smith: +45000 (bet $10 to win $4,510 total)
Todd Gilliland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cole Custer: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +480000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)
Cody Ware: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

 

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

It's always hard to count out veteran driver Denny Hamlin — especially when he's at the top of the oddsboard. In this race last year at North Wilkesboro, the driver of the No. 11 finished 12th. Hamlin's only All-Star victory came back in 2015, which he won in part by holding off a competitive Kevin Harvick.

Ones to Watch

Christopher Bell was the most recent driver to get into Victory Lane at NASCAR's All-Star Race. In 2025, he led 28 laps after starting second with a best lap of 18.59.

Joey Logano won the 2024 All-Star Race after leading 199 laps. His other All-Star win came in 2016.

 
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