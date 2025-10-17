NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying: Order for Yellawood 500
Published Oct. 17, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega for the 2025 Yellawood 500. Catch the race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.
Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Talladega qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying Order
- Anthony Alfredo (#62)
- Casey Mears (#66)
- Austin Hill (#33)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- BJ McLeod (#78)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- William Byron (#24)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie & Mama Smith preview NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8
-
Xfinity Champion Crew Chief to Guide Kyle Busch in 2026
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Settlement Talks, Key Hearing on Tap
'He's whipped my butt': Inside Kevin and Keelan Harvick's Racing Battles
-
2025 NASCAR Odds: Byron, Blaney, Logano, Cindric Tied at Top for Talladega
Is Daniel Suarez the Answer to Replace Justin Haley at Spire?
Frankie Muniz Returns to Racing After Broken Wrist Sidelined Actor
-
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Can Penske Drivers Rally from Deep Hole?
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
