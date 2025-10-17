NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying: Order for Yellawood 500

Published Oct. 17, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega for the 2025 Yellawood 500. Catch the race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Talladega qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying Order

  1. Anthony Alfredo (#62)
  2. Casey Mears (#66)
  3. Austin Hill (#33)
  4. Ty Dillon (#10)
  5. Cody Ware (#51)
  6. BJ McLeod (#78)
  7. Cole Custer (#41)
  8. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  9. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  10. Justin Haley (#7)
  11. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  12. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  13. Zane Smith (#38)
  14. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  15. Josh Berry (#21)
  16. Riley Herbst (#35)
  17. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  18. Austin Dillon (#3)
  19. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  20. Ross Chastain (#1)
  21. Noah Gragson (#4)
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  23. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  24. Erik Jones (#43)
  25. Michael McDowell (#71)
  26. Chris Buescher (#17)
  27. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  28. Kyle Busch (#8)
  29. Austin Cindric (#2)
  30. Ryan Preece (#60)
  31. Alex Bowman (#48)
  32. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  33. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  34. William Byron (#24)
  35. Chase Elliott (#9)
  36. Joey Logano (#22)
  37. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  38. Christopher Bell (#20)
  39. Kyle Larson (#5)
  40. Denny Hamlin (#11)

