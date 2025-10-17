2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying: Order for Yellawood 500

Oct. 17, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega for the 2025 Yellawood 500. Catch the race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Talladega qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Talladega Qualifying Order