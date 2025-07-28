2025 NASCAR Playoffs Standings and Picture After Indy's Brickyard 400
Bubba Wallace's win in Indy has locked him into the playoffs, making the NASCAR playoff picture just a little more clear with only four regular-season races remaining. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after this weekend's Brickyard 400.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
- Denny Hamlin (4 Wins)*
- Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
- Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
- Shane van Gisbergen (3 Wins)*
- Chase Elliott (Win)
- William Byron (Win)
- Ryan Blaney (Win)
- Chase Briscoe (Win)
- Bubba Wallace (Win)
- Joey Logano (Win)
- Ross Chastain (Win)
- Austin Cindric (Win)
- Josh Berry (Win)
- Tyler Reddick (+138)
- Alex Bowman (+63)
- Chris Buescher (+42)
The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:
- Ryan Preece (–42)
- Kyle Busch (–81)
- Ty Gibbs (–95)
- AJ Allmendinger (–124)
- Michael McDowell (–129)
- John Hunter Nemechek (–134)
- Erik Jones (–147)
- Carson Hocevar (–149)
- Brad Keselowski (–161)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (–165)
- Zane Smith (–165)
- Todd Gilliland (–195)
- Justin Haley (–196)
- Austin Dillon (–203)
- Daniel Suárez (–208)
- Ty Dillon (–213)
- Cole Custer (–279)
- Noah Gragson (–284)
- Riley Herbst (–297)
- Cody Ware (-410)
* Have clinched a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs
How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?
16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.
Right now, there have been 13 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are four new winners (or three new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a 71-point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.
-
