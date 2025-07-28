NASCAR Cup Series
bubba wallace brickyard winner
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Playoffs Standings and Picture After Indy's Brickyard 400

Updated Jul. 28, 2025 9:53 a.m. ET

Bubba Wallace's win in Indy has locked him into the playoffs, making the NASCAR playoff picture just a little more clear with only four regular-season races remaining. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after this weekend's Brickyard 400.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

  1. Denny Hamlin (4 Wins)*
  2. Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
  3. Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
  4. Shane van Gisbergen (3 Wins)*
  5. Chase Elliott (Win)
  6. William Byron (Win)
  7. Ryan Blaney (Win)
  8. Chase Briscoe (Win)
  9. Bubba Wallace (Win)
  10. Joey Logano (Win)
  11. Ross Chastain (Win)
  12. Austin Cindric (Win)
  13. Josh Berry (Win)
  14. Tyler Reddick (+138)
  15. Alex Bowman (+63)
  16. Chris Buescher (+42)

FINAL LAPS: Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | NASCAR on FOX

FINAL LAPS: Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | NASCAR on FOX
ADVERTISEMENT

The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:

* Have clinched a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.

Right now, there have been 13 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are four new winners (or three new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a 71-point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bubba Wallace Becomes First Black Driver to Win Major Race on Indy's Oval

Bubba Wallace Becomes First Black Driver to Win Major Race on Indy's Oval

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes