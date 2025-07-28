NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Playoffs Standings and Picture After Indy's Brickyard 400 Updated Jul. 28, 2025 9:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bubba Wallace's win in Indy has locked him into the playoffs, making the NASCAR playoff picture just a little more clear with only four regular-season races remaining. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after this weekend's Brickyard 400.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:

* Have clinched a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.

Right now, there have been 13 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are four new winners (or three new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a 71-point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.

