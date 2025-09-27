NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Clear Favorite for Kansas Published Sep. 28, 2025 10:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas for the Hollywood Casino 400.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Ryan Blaney got into victory lane last weekend at Loudon, but Kyle Larson is the clear favorite for Kansas.

So who takes the checkered flag today?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 28.

Kansas Speedway 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Denny Hamlin : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Christopher Bell : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Chase Briscoe : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : 900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Chase Elliott: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Carson Hocevar : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Ryan Blaney : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tyler Reddick : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Erik Jones : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Joey Logano : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Josh Berry : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Preece : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +5500 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kyle Busch : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Austin Cindric : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Noah Gragson : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Zane Smith : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Daniel Suarez : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Justin Haley : +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Cole Custer : +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)



