2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson Tied As Early Favorites For Dover
Updated Jul. 15, 2025 2:24 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last weekend at Sonoma, favorite Shane van Gisbergen got into victory lane, making it back-to-back wins for the No. 88 team. 

This week, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are the early favorites at +500. Will one of them add another win to their resume, or will another driver capture the checkered flag?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 15.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Denny Hamlin: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Kyle Larson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Ryan Blaney: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
William Byron: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Christopher Bell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Chase Elliott: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ross Chastain: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Alex Bowman: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Kyle Busch: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Chris Buescher: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Joey Logano: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Carson Hocevar: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Brad Keselowski: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Austin Cindric: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Ryan Preece: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Josh Berry: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Erik Jones: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Bubba Wallace: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Daniel Suarez: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Michael McDowell: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Noah Gragson: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Cole Custer: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Justin Haley: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Austin Dillon: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Ty Dillon: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Riley Herbst: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cody Ware: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

