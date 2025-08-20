NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Logano, Cindric Early Favorites For Coke Zero Sugar 400 Updated Aug. 20, 2025 3:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last regular-season competition of the year.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last weekend at Richmond, Austin Dillon got into victory lane one year after his controversial win at the track. This week, however, he's a long +4000 to win at Daytona. Joey Logano and Austin Cindric at +1000 are the early favorites for Saturday's race.

So who will take the checkered flag at the Coke Zero Sugar 400? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 20.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 2025

Joey Logano : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Austin Cindric : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

William Byron : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brad Keselowski : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christopher Bell : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Kyle Larson : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Denny Hamlin : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tyler Reddick : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Daniel Suarez : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Alex Bowman : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ryan Preece : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Dillon : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Gibbs : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Michael McDowell : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Erik Jones : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Todd Gilliland : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Noah Gragson : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Cole Custer : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Zane Smith : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ty Dillon : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Justin Haley : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Hill: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Riley Herbst : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Cody Ware : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

BJ McLeod: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Joey Gase: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Casey Mears: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share