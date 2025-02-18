NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favorite to win Ambetter Health 400 Updated Feb. 18, 2025 3:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last year, NASCAR's February race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway came down to a three-wide photo finish, with Daniel Suarez winning the weekend.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch finished second and third.

Which driver will get into victory lane this weekend in the Ambetter Health 400 on FOX?

Let's look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 18.

2025 Ambetter Health 400

Ryan Blaney : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Joey Logano : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kyle Busch : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Austin Cindric : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Elliott : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

William Byron : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Denny Hamlin : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brad Keselowski : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Daniel Suarez : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Kyle Larson : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Christopher Bell : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tyler Reddick : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Todd Gilliland : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Preece : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Michael McDowell : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Erik Jones : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Justin Haley : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Josh Berry : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Corey LaJoie: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Riley Herbst: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Noah Gragson : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Cole Custer : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Austin Dillon : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Carson Hocevar : +10000 (bet 10 to win $1,010 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet 10 to win $1,010 total)

Cody Ware: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

JJ Yeley: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

BJ McLeod: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

