NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Nashville Entry List: All 39 drivers for Cracker Barrel 400
Published May. 27, 2025 2:35 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Nashville Superspeedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 39 cars registered for the race.
Check out the entry list for this year's Cracker Barrel 400.
2025 NASCAR Nashville Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
- Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
- Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
- Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
- Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
- Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
- Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
- Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
- Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
- Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
- Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
- Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
- Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
- William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
- Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
- Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
- Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
- Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
- Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, Hyak Motorsports)
- Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
- Corey Heim (#67, 23XI Racing)
- Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
- Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
- Daniel Suarez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)
share
recommended
-
Ross Chastain makes history, goes from worst to 1st to win NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600
Kyle Larson crashes out of both Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600: 'A bummer of a day'
From crashes to triumph: The 109th running of Indy 500 in photos
-
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Charlotte
Every celebrity that we saw at the Indy 500
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
-
Why another year of Kyle Busch at RCR makes sense
Who are the 10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time?
Will Power calls Penske dismissals 'a pity,' Josef Newgarden tight-lipped
in this topic
recommended
-
Ross Chastain makes history, goes from worst to 1st to win NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600
Kyle Larson crashes out of both Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600: 'A bummer of a day'
From crashes to triumph: The 109th running of Indy 500 in photos
-
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Charlotte
Every celebrity that we saw at the Indy 500
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
-
Why another year of Kyle Busch at RCR makes sense
Who are the 10 best INDYCAR drivers of all time?
Will Power calls Penske dismissals 'a pity,' Josef Newgarden tight-lipped