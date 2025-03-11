NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas entry list: All 36 drivers for Pennzoil 400 race
Published Mar. 11, 2025 9:25 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 36 cars registered for the race.
Check out the entry list for this year's Pennzoil 400 race.
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas Entry List
ADVERTISEMENT
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- William Byron (#24)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
share
recommended
-
Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain trying to move on after taking their lumps
Katherine Legge on NASCAR Cup Series debut: 'This 100 percent is my identity'
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Phoenix race: Start time, TV channel, schedule for Shriners Children's 500
-
2025 NASCAR odds: William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell Phoenix favorites
in this topic
recommended
-
Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain trying to move on after taking their lumps
Katherine Legge on NASCAR Cup Series debut: 'This 100 percent is my identity'
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Phoenix race: Start time, TV channel, schedule for Shriners Children's 500
-
2025 NASCAR odds: William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell Phoenix favorites