2025 NASCAR Homestead qualifying: Order for Straight Talk Wireless 400
Published Mar. 21, 2025 9:50 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the fifth race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Homestead qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Homestead Qualifying Order

  1. JJ Yeley (#44)
  2. Cody Ware (#51)
  3. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
  4. Austin Dillon (#3)
  5. Noah Gragson (#4)
  6. Cole Custer (#41)
  7. Kyle Busch (#8)
  8. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  9. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  10. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  11. Erik Jones (#43)
  12. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  13. Zane Smith (#38)
  14. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  15. Ty Dillon (#10)
  16. Riley Herbst (#35)
  17. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  18. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  19. Justin Haley (#7)
  20. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  22. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  23. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  24. Michael McDowell (#71)
  25. Joey Logano (#22)
  26. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  27. Chris Buescher (#17)
  28. Christopher Bell (#20)
  29. Chase Elliott (#9)
  30. Kyle Larson (#5)
  31. Ryan Preece (#60)
  32. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  33. Ross Chastain (#1)
  34. Austin Cindric (#2)
  35. Alex Bowman (#48)
  36. Josh Berry (#21)
  37. William Byron (#24)

