2025 NASCAR Daytona Entry List: All 40 drivers for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Published Aug. 20, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Daytona on August 23rd for Coke Zero Sugar 400. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Florida.

2025 NASCAR Daytona Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  7. Justin Haley (#7)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#14)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20)
  17. Josh Berry (#21)
  18. Joey Logano (#22)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  20. William Byron (#24)
  21. Austin Hill (#25)
  22. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  23. Riley Herbst (#36)
  24. Zane Smith (#38)
  25. Cole Custer (#41)
  26. John H. Nemechek (#42)
  27. Erik Jones (#43)
  28. Joey Gase (#44)
  29. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  31. Alex Bowman (#48)
  32. Cody Ware (#51)
  33. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  34. Ryan Preece (#61)
  35. Casey Mears (#66)
  36. Michael McDowell (#71)
  37. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  38. BJ McLeod (#78)
  39. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  40. Daniel Suarez (#99)
