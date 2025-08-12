NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Daytona Entry List: All 40 drivers for Coke Zero Sugar 400
Published Aug. 20, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Daytona on August 23rd for Coke Zero Sugar 400. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Florida.
2025 NASCAR Daytona Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#14)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- William Byron (#24)
- Austin Hill (#25)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Riley Herbst (#36)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John H. Nemechek (#42)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Joey Gase (#44)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ryan Preece (#61)
- Casey Mears (#66)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- BJ McLeod (#78)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
