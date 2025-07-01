NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Favorite For Chicago Street Race Published Jul. 1, 2025 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Chicago this weekend for the Grant Park 165.



And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.



Last week at Atlanta, Ryan Blaney closed as the favorite (+650), but it was Georgia's own Chase Elliott (+1400) who got into victory lane, snapping a 44-race winless streak.



For this week's race, Shane van Gisbergen is the clear favorite at +185, with Kyle Larson second on the board at +650.

Who takes the checkered flag this weekend as the Cup Series heads back to Chicago? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 1.

Grant Park 165 2025

Shane van Gisbergen: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Kyle Larson: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ty Gibbs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Will Brown: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Michael McDowell: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Alex Bowman: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyle Busch: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Daniel Suarez: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ryan Blaney: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Denny Hamlin: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin Cindric: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Joey Logano: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Justin Haley: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Corey Heim: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Brad Keselowski: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ryan Preece: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Cole Custer: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Bubba Wallace: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Dillon: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Zane Smith: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Todd Gilliland: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Erik Jones: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Josh Berry: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Hill: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Riley Herbst: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Josh Bilicki: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

