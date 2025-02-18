NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: All 39 drivers for NASCAR's Atlanta race
Updated Feb. 18, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the 2025 season, with 39 cars registered for the 40 spots available on the grid.
Unless there are adjustments to the entry list prior to the event, all 39 cars will qualify for the Ambetter Health 400 race on Sunday, February 23.
Below is the full 39-driver entry list including names, car numbers and teams:
- Corey LaJoie (01, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ross Chastain (1, Trackhouse Racing)
- Austin Cindric (2, Team Penske)
- Austin Dillon (3, Richard Childress Racing)
- Noah Gragson (4, Front Row Motorsports)
- Kyle Larson (5, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Brad Keselowski (6, RFK Racing)
- Justin Haley (7, Spire Motorsports)
- Kyle Busch (8, Richard Childress Racing)
- Chase Elliott (9, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ty Dillon (10, Kaulig Racing)
- Denny Hamlin (11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Blaney (12, Team Penske)
- AJ Allmendinger (16, Kaulig Racing)
- Chris Buescher (17, RFK Racing)
- Chase Briscoe (19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Christopher Bell (20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Josh Berry (21, Wood Brothers Racing)
- Joey Logano (22, Team Penske)
- Bubba Wallace (23, 23XI Racing)
- William Byron (24, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Todd Gilliland (34, Front Row Motorsports)
- Riley Herbst (35, 23XI Racing)
- Zane Smith (38, Front Row Motorsports)
- Cole Custer (41, Haas Factory Team)
- John Hunter Nemechek (42, Legacy Motor Club)
- Erik Jones (43, Legacy Motor Club)
- JJ Yeley (44, NY Racing Team)
- Tyler Reddick (45, 23XI Racing)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47, Hyak Motorsports)
- Alex Bowman (48, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Cody Ware (51, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ty Gibbs (54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Preece (60, RFK Racing)
- Michael McDowell (71, Spire Motorsports)
- Carson Hocevar (77, Spire Motorsports)
- BJ McLeod (78, Live Fast Motorsports)
- Shane van Gisbergen (88, Trackhouse Racing)
- Daniel Suarez (99, Trackhouse Racing)
