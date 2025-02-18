NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List: All 39 drivers for NASCAR's Atlanta race Updated Feb. 18, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the 2025 season, with 39 cars registered for the 40 spots available on the grid.

Unless there are adjustments to the entry list prior to the event, all 39 cars will qualify for the Ambetter Health 400 race on Sunday, February 23.

Below is the full 39-driver entry list including names, car numbers and teams:

ADVERTISEMENT

Daytona 500: William Byron, Denny Hamlin & more post-race interviews | NASCAR on FOX

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more