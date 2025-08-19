NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Early Favorite For Milwaukee Published Aug. 19, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to Milwaukee for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on who they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

To no one's surprise, Alex Palou at 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total) is the favorite for Milwaukee. He's won eight races on the season and clinched the INDYCAR championship two weeks ago at Portland. Not too far behind him, though, is Josef Newgarden at 18/5 (bet $10 to win $46 total).

Will Alex get win No. 9 this weekend or will another driver take the checkered flag?

Let's look at the odds for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 19.

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 2025

Alex Palou: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Josef Newgarden: 18/5 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 5/1 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Pato O'Ward: 5/1 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Colton Herta: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Will Power : 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

David Malukas: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Conor Daly: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alexander Rossi: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Rinus Veekay: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Callum Ilott: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)



