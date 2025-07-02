NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Odds: Christian Lundgaard Surges Up Board For Mid-Ohio Updated Jul. 6, 2025 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this weekend and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

This year so far has been all Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood, as they're the only two drivers who have gotten into victory lane this season.

However, Christian Lundgaard surged up the oddsboard to 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total) from 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total) after qualifying second.

Will this be the weekend that a new driver adds his name to the list of 2025 winners?

Let's look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 6.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2025

Alex Palou: 5/11 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Scott Dixon: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Colton Herta: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pato O'Ward: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josef Newgarden: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Nolan Siegel: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Louis Foster: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Will Power : 35/1 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

David Malukas: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Graham Rahal: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Conor Daly: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Rinus Veekay: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



