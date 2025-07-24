NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Opens As Early Favorite For Laguna Seca
Updated Jul. 24, 2025 12:48 p.m. ET

INDYCAR heads to Laguna Seca this weekend for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey and fans can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Last week at Toronto, Pato O'Ward snagged the checkered flag, marking his second win in the last three races. The win also helped him cut into the lead that Alex Palou has toward capturing the 2025 title.

Can Pato close the gap even more at Laguna Seca?

Let's look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 24.

Java House Grand Prix of Monterey 2025

Alex Palou: 7/5 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Pato O'Ward: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Josef Newgarden: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Colton Herta: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Scott Dixon: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Will Power: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
David Malukas: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Alexander Rossi: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Louis Foster: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Graham Rahal: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Robert Shwartzman: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Conor Daly: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

