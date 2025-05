NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 Indy 500 practice 1 speeds and results Updated May. 14, 2025 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Indy 500 practices are underway! While the weather wasn't ideal, drivers were able to participate in one practice session yesterday. Check out the top speeds and results below:

Indy 500 Practice Top Speeds and Results

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the complete schedule below:

Tuesday, May 13 - Opening Day

Practice 1: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 2: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, May 14

Practice 3: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 3: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, May 15

Practice 4: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 4: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 16 - Fast Friday

Practice 5: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Practice 5: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualification Draw - 6:15 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

Practice 6: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

Practice 7: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 19

Practice 8: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 23 - Miller Lite Carb Day

Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

