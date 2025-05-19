NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 Indy 500 practice 8 results and speeds Published May. 19, 2025 3:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Indy 500 practices are almost complete! Check out the top speeds and results from Monday's practice 8 below:

Indy 500 Practice 8 Top Speeds and Results

When are the Indy 500 practices?

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the remaining schedule below:

Friday, May 23 - Miller Lite Carb Day

Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (FS1)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

