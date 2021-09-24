Major League Baseball Yankees rout Red Sox in opener of series with major playoff implications 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The biggest rivalry in Major League Baseball was renewed Friday, with the New York Yankees taking care of business early on the way to an 8-3 rout of the Red Sox in Boston.

Friday's matchup was the first in a crucial three-game series, with both teams trying to hold onto slender advantages atop the AL wild-card standings.

The two wild-card teams from each league will make the postseason and play each other in a one-game playoff. Even with the loss, the Red Sox (88-66) currently hold the top wild-card spot, with the Yankees (87-67) one game back in the second position. Close behind are the Toronto Blue Jays (85-69) and Seattle Mariners (84-69). Boston has now dropped four straight games to their rivals.

The Yankees got off to a hot start on Friday night, scoring three in the first inning on an RBI-double by Aaron Judge, a run-scoring groundout by Giancarlo Stanton and an RBI-single by Gleyber Torres.

New York extended its lead to 6-0 in the third when Stanton sliced a three-run homer into the right-field bullpen.

Hirokazu Sawamura then replaced Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, but Boston's nightmare continued as Kyle Higashioka's infield pop-up dropped near the mound, allowing Joey Gallo to make it 7-0, and bringing boos from the Fenway Park fans.

Boston finally got on the board in the sixth inning thanks to a three-run home run by Rafael Devers that pulled the Sox within 7-3.

But in the seventh, Torres hit a long home run over the center-field wall off Martin Perez – Boston's fourth pitcher of the night – putting New York up 8-3. Things were more or less over at that point.

The series continues on Saturday and Sunday as the Yankees look to leapfrog the Red Sox into the top wild-card spot. One advantage they will have – they will not have to face Boston ace Chris Sale, who pitched on Wednesday.

