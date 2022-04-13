Major League Baseball Yankees 'never made an offer,' Carlos Correa says 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was undoubtedly a frustrating offseason for fans of the New York Yankees.

The storied franchise has a reputation for aggressively pursuing big names on the free-agent market, but it was a quiet winter for general manager Brian Cashman, who didn't land Corey Seager, Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, or any big-name talents.

As Cashman explained to the media in late March: "You only have a certain amount of money to spend, and once you fill those needs you keep moving."

In regard to Correa, it has been reported that the Yankees never planned to make a serious run at the star shortstop, who eventually signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

And the player confirmed that himself in an interview with Ben Verlander on "Flippin' Bats."

Carlos Correa: New York Yankees never made an offer Carlos Correa admits to Ben Verlander on "Flippin' Bats" that the New York Yankees never made him an official offer during free agency.

"We heard a lot throughout the offseason about where you were going to go and what teams were super-interested, and one of them that comes to mind is the New York Yankees," Verlander said. "Everybody was saying ‘oh it’s the perfect fit.' And then we hear recently, Cashman coming out and saying there was never an offer. Carlos, is that true? Was there never really an offer?"

"Yeah that's true," Correa replied. "There was never an offer. There were conversations, but never an offer."

And it's not like the Yankees didn't have the opportunity to make one. Correa said that he hadn't had any conversations with the Twins all offseason, but when Minnesota did reach out, a deal was hammered out on the same day.

