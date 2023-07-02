Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the third inning of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Plate umpire Dan Merzel ejected Boone with an 0-1 count on Gleyber Torres after Boone complained from the dugout over a 3-1 pitch to the previous batter, DJ LeMahieu that was called a ball despite appearing to be well above the strike zone.
Boone became involved in a lengthy argument with Merzel and crew chief Lance Barksdale after the ejection.
Boone’s five ejections top major league managers this season, one more than Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli, Cincinnati's David Bell and San Diego's Bob Melvin. Boone led the majors with nine last season, when no other manager had more than five.
Boone also was ejected against Cleveland on April 12, against Toronto on May 15, against Cincinnati on May 21 and against Baltimore on May 25. He served a one-game suspension following the ejection against the Orioles with MLB citing his conduct toward umpires.
Boone has been ejected 31st times as Yankees manager, sixth among active managers behind Texas’ Bruce Bochy (80), Melvin (58), Cleveland’s Terry Francona (47), the New York Mets' Buck Showalter (36) and Colorado's Bud Black (35).
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as manager.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear'
2023 MLB mock draft, projections: LSU duo of Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes go 1-2. Who's next?
Ohtani, Acuña, Trout, Tatís top 2023 Home Run Derby wish list
-
2023 MLB All-Star Game starters unveiled
2023 MLB Draft order, date: Every pick for round 1, Competitive Balance Round A
Five crowded positions that will produce MLB All-Star snubs
-
Every perfect game in MLB history; date and pitcher
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records
-
Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear'
2023 MLB mock draft, projections: LSU duo of Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes go 1-2. Who's next?
Ohtani, Acuña, Trout, Tatís top 2023 Home Run Derby wish list
-
2023 MLB All-Star Game starters unveiled
2023 MLB Draft order, date: Every pick for round 1, Competitive Balance Round A
Five crowded positions that will produce MLB All-Star snubs
-
Every perfect game in MLB history; date and pitcher
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records