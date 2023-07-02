New York Yankees
Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season
New York Yankees

Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season

Published Jul. 2, 2023 5:09 p.m. ET

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the third inning of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Plate umpire Dan Merzel ejected Boone with an 0-1 count on Gleyber Torres after Boone complained from the dugout over a 3-1 pitch to the previous batter, DJ LeMahieu that was called a ball despite appearing to be well above the strike zone.

Boone became involved in a lengthy argument with Merzel and crew chief Lance Barksdale after the ejection.

Boone’s five ejections top major league managers this season, one more than Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli, Cincinnati's David Bell and San Diego's Bob Melvin. Boone led the majors with nine last season, when no other manager had more than five.

Boone also was ejected against Cleveland on April 12, against Toronto on May 15, against Cincinnati on May 21 and against Baltimore on May 25. He served a one-game suspension following the ejection against the Orioles with MLB citing his conduct toward umpires.

Boone has been ejected 31st times as Yankees manager, sixth among active managers behind Texas’ Bruce Bochy (80), Melvin (58), Cleveland’s Terry Francona (47), the New York Mets' Buck Showalter (36) and Colorado's Bud Black (35).

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as manager.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
