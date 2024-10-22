Major League Baseball
Yankees could put 13 pitchers on World Series roster as Nestor Cortes aims for return
Major League Baseball

Yankees could put 13 pitchers on World Series roster as Nestor Cortes aims for return

Published Oct. 22, 2024 2:46 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees may add a 13th pitcher to their roster for the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York had 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after going with 11 pitchers and 15 position players for the Division Series versus Kansas City.

"Could be 13. We'll see," manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left-hander Nestor Cortes, sidelined since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, was scheduled to throw batting practice Tuesday and could be added to the roster, which must be submitted about seven hours before Friday's opener in Los Angeles.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who recovered from two fractured fingers, was added for the series against the Guardians along with right-hander Marcus Stroman. New York dropped first baseman Ben Rice and speedy outfielder Duke Ellis.

In addition to starters Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, the Yankees included right-handers Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, Ian Hamilton and Marcus Stroman, and left-handers Tim Hill and Tim Mayza against Cleveland.

Hamilton strained a calf muscle while covering first base in Game 3 last Thursday and was replaced the following day by right-hander Mark Leiter Jr.

New York is seeking its 28th title and first since 2009.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Tommy Edman and the Dodgers' shrewd moves clinched a World Series berth

How Tommy Edman and the Dodgers' shrewd moves clinched a World Series berth

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes