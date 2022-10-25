Major League Baseball World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday ( 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX ).

The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.

Here are the numbers you need to know ahead of the World Series:

Matchup: The Astros and Phillies have met once in the playoffs, back in the 1980 NLCS. Philadelphia defeated Houston 3-2, rallying from a 2-1 deficit. Each of the final four games of the series went to extra innings. Second baseman Manny Trillo won the NLCS MVP. As for this season, the Phillies (87-75) won 19 fewer regular-season games than the Astros (106-56), which is the second-largest win differential in a World Series matchup, behind only the 1906 World Series (the Chicago Cubs won 23 more games than the Chicago White Sox).

HOUSTON ASTROS

5: This is the Astros' fifth World Series appearance all-time and fourth since 2017. They last won the title in 2017. They lost in 2019 and 2021.

3: Houston is just the third team to go undefeated in its respective league playoffs in the wild-card era (1995-present). The other two teams (2007 Colorado Rockies and 2014 Kansas City Royals) lost in the World Series.

10: If the Astros sweep the Phillies, they'll tie the 1976 Cincinnati Reds for the best postseason winning percentage in the divisional era (1969-present). Furthermore, they'd be the only team to go undefeated across 10-plus postseason games.

2: Houston currently has the second-longest winning streak to start an MLB postseason. If the Astros win their first two games against the Phillies, they will have the record, which is currently owned by the 2014 Royals (eight).

9: The Astros' last loss was to the Phillies on Oct. 3 in what was the last series of the regular season. Since that loss, the Astros are a combined 9-0 with a 7-0 postseason record.

4: Houston has mounted four comeback victories this postseason, the most in MLB.

8: The Astros have an MLB-best plus-8 run differential in the seventh inning or later this postseason.

6: Shortstop Jeremy Peña became the sixth rookie in MLB history to win an LCS MVP.

Astros' Jeremy Peña crushes a three-run home run Houston Astros' Jeremy Peña crushes a three-run home run to even the score against the New York Yankees, 3-3.

91: Astros manager Dusty Baker has managed 91 postseason games. If the Astros win the World Series, that would be the most postseason games for a manager before winning a World Series.

73: Baker will be 73 years and 135 days old for Game 1, making him the oldest manager to reach the World Series. Jack McKeon (Florida Marlins), who was 72 years and 329 days old for Game 1 of the 2003 World Series, was the previous record-holder.

11: First baseman Yuli Gurriel leads the AL with 11 hits this postseason, which is tied for third in MLB.

.600: Houston is the only team to have two players (Peña and Alex Bregman) who are slugging .600 or better with a minimum of 15 at-bats this postseason.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

8: The Phillies are making their eighth World Series appearance (their first since 2009) and seeking their third World Series title (1980 and 2008).

90: If Philadelphia wins the World Series, it would be the second consecutive year that the World Series winner conquers the sport with less than 90 regular-season wins (the 2021 Atlanta Braves went 88-73).

2: Only two teams have won the World Series with a lower regular-season winning percentage than the Phillies (53.7%): the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals (51.6%) and 1987 Minnesota Twins (52.5%).

1: Bryce Harper is making his first World Series appearance in his 11th MLB season.

Bryce Harper launches a two-run home run to give Phillies a 4-3 lead The Philadelphia Phillies took a 4-3 lead over the San Diego Padres after Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run to left.

10: Harper is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, tied for the longest in a single postseason in Phillies history (Lenny Dykstra in 1993).

5: Harper and Rhys Hoskins have each hit five home runs this postseason, the first time in franchise history that the Phillies have had two players hit five-plus homers in a single postseason.

20: The Phillies have outscored their opponents 35-15 (plus-20 run differential) in their five home postseason games, all of which have been wins.

'It's amazing, everyone on this field deserves this' — Rhys Hoskins Rhys Hoskins speaks with Ken Rosenthal after the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 5 win over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS to advance to the World Series.

6: Manager Rob Thomson, who took over for Joe Girardi in June, would become the sixth rookie manager to lead his team to a World Series title.

7: Thomson is the first rookie manager in league history to take a team that was seven games below .500 to the World Series.

25: Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has totaled 25 strikeouts across four postseason starts this year, already putting him fourth in Phillies history behind Cliff Lee (33 strikeouts in 2009), Cole Hamels (30 strikeouts in 2008) and Curt Schilling (28 strikeouts in 1993).

4: Hoskins hit four home runs in the NLCS, making him the third player in Phillies history to hit four-plus home runs in a single postseason series. Chase Utley hit five in the 2009 World Series, and Dykstra hit four in the 1993 World Series.

