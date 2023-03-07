WBC - Cuba vs. Netherlands - 3/8/2023 World Baseball Classic opener live updates: Cuba vs. Netherlands Updated Mar. 7, 2023 11:44 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The first World Baseball Classic game in six years hits the diamond in Taichung, Taiwan as Cuba and The Netherlands open play in baseball's marquee worldwide competition.

Padres star Xander Boagerts heads the squad for The Netherlands, while White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and former big-leaguer Yoenis Céspedes swing the big bats for the Cuban team. The two teams comprise Pool A along with Chinese Taipei, Panama and Italy. The top two squads from Pool A will take on Pool B teams in the quarterfinal.

Here are the best plays from the game!

Cuba vs. The Netherlands

Out of the jam!

Cuba built some early momentum on Netherlands starting pitcher Tom de Blok by loading the bases in the first inning. But de Blok escaped trouble by coaxing a needed double-play ball up the middle to get out of the inning.

Sound the horns!

The WBC site was a neutral location for both teams, but that didn't take away from the crowd's energy in the slightest. And when baseball hits the global stage, you'll see and hear all kinds of new things. For example: the strikeout horn.

