WBC - Cuba vs. Netherlands - 3/8/2023
WBC - Cuba vs. Netherlands - 3/8/2023

World Baseball Classic opener live updates: Cuba vs. Netherlands

Updated Mar. 7, 2023 11:44 p.m. EST

The first World Baseball Classic game in six years hits the diamond in Taichung, Taiwan as Cuba and The Netherlands open play in baseball's marquee worldwide competition. 

Padres star Xander Boagerts heads the squad for The Netherlands, while White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and former big-leaguer Yoenis Céspedes swing the big bats for the Cuban team. The two teams comprise Pool A along with Chinese Taipei, Panama and Italy. The top two squads from Pool A will take on Pool B teams in the quarterfinal. 

Here are the best plays from the game!

Cuba vs. The Netherlands

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the jam!

Cuba built some early momentum on Netherlands starting pitcher Tom de Blok by loading the bases in the first inning. But de Blok escaped trouble by coaxing a needed double-play ball up the middle to get out of the inning.

Sound the horns!

The WBC site was a neutral location for both teams, but that didn't take away from the crowd's energy in the slightest. And when baseball hits the global stage, you'll see and hear all kinds of new things. For example: the strikeout horn. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from WBC - Cuba vs. Netherlands - 3/8/2023 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, tracking auto bids
2023 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, tracking auto bids
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes