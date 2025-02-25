Major League Baseball Who are the 10 biggest athletes currently playing in New York? Published Feb. 25, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aside from being arguably the most famous city in North America, no city has more titles in the "Big Four" sports than New York.

However, the most notable New York team is without a doubt the Yankees. The Yanks played in the World Series in 2024 and have the most championships in MLB history with 27 World Series wins.

But with a city full of stars, who shines the brightest?

We ranked the 10 best athletes currently in the Big Apple.

10 biggest athletes in New York City

Nicknamed "The Polar Bear," Alonso is a pure masher, having delivered 30 or more homers in five of his last six seasons. In fact, since entering MLB in 2019, his 226 home runs are the most in the National League, trailing only Aaron Judge for the most in baseball. Most impressively, though, he leads all players since 2019 with 586 RBIs, proving just how clutch he is when there is an opportunity to come through for his team.

One of the most prolific power hitters of his generation, Stanton has done nothing to dispel that reputation since coming over to the Bronx in 2018. In that time, he has smashed 14 homers that traveled at least 450 feet, which is seventh among all players in that span. Additionally, since 2018, only Aaron Judge (96 mph) has a higher average exit velocity than Stanton (94.5 mph) among players who have appeared in at least 500 games.

There's no denying his star power, but the most pressing question that will come up in the next portion of his career: Will he make it to Cooperstown?

Adams is a legendary wideout and likely already has a ticket to Canton even if he retired today. Last season, he became the 12th player in NFL history to notch 100 receiving touchdowns in his career, with longtime QB Aaron Rodgers hooking up with Adams for the all-important score. Adams also has proven to be able to churn out yards. Since 2020, he is one of just two players to record 6,000 receiving yards and 500 catches, joining Tyreek Hill as the lone players to accomplish that feat.

Sauce has had as good of a start to his NFL career as anyone, displaying incredible production at an early level. Gardner was named a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, becoming the first cornerback to do so. The unfortunate part about being an elite CB in the NFL, though, is that quarterbacks stop throwing at you. That couldn't be more true with Sauce. In his rookie season, Gardner compiled 20 passes defended to lead the league. He has had 20 total over the last two seasons, as he's pushed opposing offenses to the other side of the field.

The future is bright for Nabers. The LSU product put up 1,204 receiving yards on 109 catches in his rookie season, joining Puka Nacua (2023) and Anquan Boldin (2003) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least 1,200 receiving yards and 100 receptions. He was also one of just five players to reach that threshold in 2024, making him both a possession receiver and a dangerous playmaker down the field. Although the QB situation in New York is questionable going forward, the future of Nabers makes it much more tenable for whomever the Giants are able to land.

One of the best shooting big men of all time, Towns is new to the Big Apple this season. An offseason trade sent him to New York after he spent the first nine years of his career in Minnesota, but Towns has continued to connect from 3 in his new city. Towns has made 40 percent or more from deep in two of his last three seasons, and five seasons in his career so far. He is at a career-high 43.2 percent this season, as of Feb. 25. That shooting also helped him reach 20 points per game in eight of his nine seasons before 2024-25. His only season under 20 points per game came during his rookie campaign when he finished at 18.3.

In the last few years, Lindor has been perhaps the biggest star in New York. Since being traded to the Mets four seasons ago, Lindor has racked up three top-10 MVP finishes, including coming in as the runner-up to last year's MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Lindor is truly a five-tool player, as well. Since the shortstop joined the Mets in 2021, he is one of just four players to have 375 runs scored and 75 stolen bases, joining Ohtani, Jose Ramirez and Trea Turner.

One of the best free-agent signings in recent NBA history, Brunson has become one of the faces of the Knicks. Last season, he was one of just six players to average 10 or more made field goals per game. Of those six players, only he and Kevin Durant also shot over 40 percent from three-point range. Brunson delivers under pressure, too, finishing the 2023-24 season with 106 clutch points, tied for the third-most in the Eastern Conference. This season, Brunson ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in both points and assists per game.

One of the most famous players in baseball, Judge instills fear in opposing pitchers — and rightfully so! He has collected two MVP awards in the last three seasons for his efforts, while also leading the majors during that time with 157 homers, 25 more than any other player. Oh, and he set a record in 2022 for most homers in a single season in the American League with 62.

Judge is one of the most recognizable players in MLB today due to his immense power, status as the leader of a massive franchise and his incredible production.

No player has generated as much attention this offseason as Soto, who signed a record-breaking contract with the Mets, committing to the team for 15 years to the tune of $765 million. Aside from being able to do virtually anything at an elite level on the baseball field, there is one thing he does better than anyone else: draw walks. Since entering the majors in 2018, Soto has walked 769 times, nearly 200 more than the next closest player on the list, Bryce Harper (580).

But Soto also has amazing power, making him a rare breed. He is one of just three players since 2018 to compile 500 walks and 200 homers, joining Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber.

Honorable mentions

