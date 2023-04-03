Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks shares positive update on cancer treatment

Published Apr. 3, 2023 7:11 p.m. ET

Ahead of the Chicago White Sox's home opener on Monday, Liam Hendriks had some good news to share.

The veteran closer said he was closing out chemotherapy, beginning his last round of treatment on Monday.

"I'll see you guys on the South Side soon," Hendriks said in a video message shared by the team's social media accounts.

Hendriks shared at the beginning of January that he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that occurs in the lymph system. He began treatment a couple of days after his announcement. 

Hendriks, 34, stated in January that he was "confident" he will "make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible."

After missing spring training, there was some good news about Hendriks' possible return. The White Sox opted to place Hendriks on the 15-day injured list instead of the 60-day injured list.

"In recent days, we've received positive news on Liam's progress," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters prior to Opening Day. "He remains in treatment, and still has some work ahead of him. However, he is making very good progress. While we don't currently have a specific timeline available to share with you on his potential return, those of you that pay close attention to our roster will notice that we have not placed him on the 60-day IL, and that is on purpose."

Hendriks has been one of the game's best closers in recent seasons. He finished in the top two in saves in the American League in each of the prior three seasons, including a league-high 38 saves in 2021.

Hendriks had 37 saves in 58 appearances last season, going 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA over 57.2 innings pitched. 

Prior to joining the White Sox in 2021, Hendriks pitched for the Twins, Royals, Blue Jays, and Athletics.

Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox
Liam Hendriks
