Major League Baseball Which MLB bubble teams will make the playoffs? Ben Verlander makes his picks Published Aug. 11, 2023 6:41 p.m. ET

The MLB playoff push is starting to heat up.

But even with some teams starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, the three-team wild-card setup has allowed plenty of squads to remain in the hunt.

The American League wild-card situation is a little bit more settled in my mind, but the three wild-card spots in the National League are a bit more open. So, let's take a look at 10 teams on the bubble and determine whether they'll make the playoffs or not!

(All records entering Friday's games)

Philadelphia Phillies (64-52, 1st N.L. wild card spot)

I like the Phillies. I like the way they're playing. I think Trea Turner is coming into his own as of late in what's been a brutal season for him. They're finally starting to turn a corner. But they're the top-seeded wild card currently. I don't see them falling past a bunch of teams. I think the Phillies are in.



Prediction: Will make playoffs

San Francisco Giants (62-53, 2nd N.L. wild card spot)

The Giants have been that sneaky, under-the-radar NL West team this season. Entering Friday, they hold the second spot in the NL wild-card picture.

I don't believe the Giants make it, though. Right when I go and give them a bunch of credit, they decide not to play well. They just got swept by the Athletics and lost a series to the Angels as they've four of their last five games. They'll play three of the four best teams in baseball in their next three series. And that's before meetings against the surging Padres and Reds.

I just don't think they have the offensive firepower to get through this stretch unscathed.

Prediction: Will miss playoffs

Chicago Cubs (59-56, 0.5 GB of wild card)

I think the Cubs are actually going to make the playoffs.

In fact, I know they're getting into the playoffs. The Cubs are in the playoffs this year, so congratulations, Cubs fans!

But in all seriousness, the Cubs have been playing really well. That eight-game win streak got them to where they are now and made them reconsider their trade deadline approach. Even after the win streak ended, they've continued to play well as they've won six of their last nine games entering Friday.

And just looking at the NL wild-card standings, no one from the No. 2 wild-card spot all the way through the Padres really screams "We're a playoff team!" The Astros, for instance, hold the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League but I can confidently say they're going to make the playoffs.

I think the Cubs are going to get in.

Prediction: Will make playoffs

Cincinnati Reds (60-57, 0.5 GB of wild card)

The team in the NL West that the Cubs are neck and neck with has been on an opposite trajectory as of late. The Reds are 2-8 in their last 10 games entering Friday, putting them in a position where they are now on the outside looking in.

I really like this Reds team. They're going to get healthier with Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene coming back soon. And they obviously have stud rookies who have been tearing it for them this season.

But I don't believe this year will be enough to get them in. I think the Reds miss out on the playoffs, which I don't love saying. I'd love to see them in the playoffs. This is still a very positive season, though, and no matter how it ends up, the future is bright.

Prediction: Will miss playoffs

Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58, 2.5 GB of wild card)

The Diamondbacks have struggled lately.

The poor stretch that they've been on that's lasted for nearly a month now will be too detrimental to them to climb out of. They've gone 1-9 in their last 10 games as they went from sitting tied for the NL West lead at the All-Star break to sitting out of the playoff picture now.

I think they ultimately miss the playoffs, even after I made a bold prediction for them to make the playoffs this year at the start of the season. But in a similar vein to the Reds, this season is a positive step. They know they need more pitching and a little more offense, though they still sit well for the future.

Prediction: Will miss playoffs

San Diego Padres (55-60, 4.5 GB of wild card)

I'm going to say once and for all that the Padres are getting into the playoffs.

Even if they're still a few games below. 500, I'm giving the Padres the benefit of the doubt for one big reason: Not enough NL teams around them are playing like they want to make the playoffs. We've gone over the Giants', Diamondbacks' and Reds' recent struggles. In addition, the Marlins are grasping onto the last wild-card spot and they've gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Padres were playing really well until they faced the Dodgers and Mariners this past week. Even though they've lost their last four games entering Friday, they haven't really lost ground in the playoff hunt, so that's great.

Do you know what the Padres need? Another players-only meeting. I feel like they've had like 18 of them and every time the message is the same, "Hey guys, we got to turn this around. It’s nobody's job but ours." How many players-only meetings can you have? At a certain point, you have to say stop and just do it. Just do it!

Not only do you have the talent, but the Padres also have more talent than most of the teams we've mentioned. This isn't a knock on the other teams, but the Padres have an All-Star lineup, one of the best pitchers in baseball and one of the game's best closers. There's still plenty of time for them to make up the distance, and I expect them to with the talent they have.

Prediction: Will make playoffs

Seattle Mariners (62-52, 1.5 GB of wild card)

The Mariners have switched places with the Diamondbacks, even if they sit in similar spots in the playoff picture. Seattle is on a seven-game winning streak and has won nine of its last 10 entering Friday, which is kind of remarkable considering it had a soft sell at the deadline.

Everyone is stepping up for the Mariners. Logan Gilbert was phenomenal on Tuesday. Emerson Hancock, the Mariners' No. 1 pick from the 2020 draft, looked awesome in his MLB debut on Wednesday. Julio Rodriguez is back to being Julio Rodriguez. He's having so much fun in the outfield and he's hitting better.



This team has just turned it around. That's why I think they get in, especially with some teams around them struggling lately to help open up paths for them.

Prediction: Will make playoffs

New York Yankees (59-56, 5.0 GB of wild card)

The Yankees are an absolute disaster. They're not making the playoffs. They just lost two of three to the White Sox! And if you didn't hear it, I just went absolutely off on the White Sox and the culture they have on "Flippin' Bats" recently. The fact that the Yankees went there as they needed to turn around their season and lost that series is embarrassing.

Prediction: Will miss playoffs

Boston Red Sox (60-55, 4.0 GB of wild card)

The Red Sox are one and the same as their heated rivals at the moment. They've gone 3-7 in their last 10 games. They're just not playing good baseball. Sure, they might still be on the bubble. But they're going to make the postseason.

Prediction: Will miss playoffs

Los Angeles Angels (58-58, 6.5 GB of wild card)

After their post-deadline losing streak, the Angels have figured out how to win ballgames again. But they're not making the playoffs, either.

The Angels are still 3-7 in their last 10 games and there's just too much ground to cover with many other teams in their way. The nail isn't in the coffin, yet. But they need to go on a winning streak of at least seven games to offset the seven-game skid they recently went on to even have a chance.

Are the odds likely, however? No, they are not.

Prediction: Will miss playoffs

