Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

Sports World Mourns Tommy Lasorda

3 hours ago

2020 marked the return to glory for the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning their first World Series title in 32 years.

But 2021 is off to a more somber start for the franchise. Legendary manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night at the age of 93 years old due to a "sudden cardiopulmonary arrest," the team announced on Friday.

Lasorda's career with the Dodgers was truly iconic, spending 71 years with the franchise as a player, coach, manager, and executive.

He won two World Series in 1981 and 1988 as their manager, while also being named a two-time NL Manager of the Year, in 1983 and 1988.

His No. 2 is also retired by the orgranization. Lasorda was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager in 1997.

With the passing of such a monumental figure in baseball, reactions poured in on social media from members of the baseball community and the sports world at large.

Longtime Lasorda friend and former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine was the first to share the news.

