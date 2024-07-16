Major League Baseball Teoscar Hernández proves he belongs: 6 takeaways from 2024 Home Run Derby Updated Jul. 16, 2024 3:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

ARLINGTON, Texas — One year after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made history by joining his father as a Home Run Derby champion, the younger Guerrero was not in the field of competitors to defend his crown. But he was on the field.

So was another key character from the family's feat.

Seventeen years ago, Dino Ebel threw to the elder Guerrero as he won the Home Run Derby in 2007. On Monday at Globe Life Field in Texas, Ebel was victorious on the mound again as the Dodgers third-base coach and batting practice extraordinaire helped Teoscar Hernández become the first Dodgers slugger to win the derby.

Off to the side, a familiar face took place in the revelry.

As Hernández celebrated his victory, eking out the 14-13 win in the final round against Bobby Witt Jr. when the latter's potential derby-tying blast clanked off the bottom of the wall in center field, Vlad Jr. placed the 2024 Home Run Derby champion chain around the neck of his former Toronto teammate while donning Hernández's old Blue Jays jersey.

"That was one of the biggest surprises tonight, what he did," Hernández said.

With the support of both former and current teammates, Hernández bested a field of potential MVPs.

While other stars were invited early to this year's Home Run Derby field, Hernández had to lobby to join the field. He was the last contestant to be announced.

He was also the last one standing.

Ebel found a rhythm with Hernández by watching his player's shoulders. When they dropped, Ebel knew Hernández was ready for the pitch.

In the first round, Hernández told Ebel he wanted the ball down the middle or middle-up.

"After we advanced, he said, ‘Dino, throw it down the middle and let me do my thing,'" Ebel relayed.

Hernández had always wanted to participate in the derby but didn't get the invite in his All-Star season in Toronto in 2021. Given his first opportunity, he didn't let it go to waste.

"I'm here," Hernández said confidently, just hours after learning he would also be an All-Star starter as well, filling in at center field for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr., "and I'm as talented as all those guys over there."

Here are some takeaways from the event:

The new bonus period was a game-changer

Among the new rules featured in this year's derby was an update to the bonus round that Hernández used to his advantage.

Instead of an automatic 30 seconds of extra time, the round is now untimed. Players get three outs to hit as many homers as they can, and a home run of at least 425 feet within that time adds a fourth out. Hernández hit six home runs in the first bonus round and needed all of them to advance by one home run over hometown hero Adolis García.

"This is my fourth (derby)," Ebel said, "and for me, this is the best for the players. In the past, they get all gassed out."

WE HAVE A SWING-OFF

After advancing by one home run in the first round, Hernández was tied with Alec Bohm at 14 home runs apiece in the semifinal.

With the new rules, ties after the second and third rounds are determined by a swing-off in which players get three swings to determine the winner. Hernández won the swing-off two homers to one to advance to the final.

"I think the new format's great, not just for participants but for fans as well because it's mixing the new and old style of derby," Pete Alonso said.

Had Witt's final fly ball in the final gone out — the suspense was something to behold as the ball sailed through the air — there would have been another swing-off.

But the deep drive came up just short in the most captivating round of the event.

One hometown star falls feet short

García, the host Rangers representative, was bested in the first round. But there was another hometown star that made it all the way to the finals.

Witt grew up in nearby Colleyville — "My house, I mapped it out today, is 20 minutes away from here," he said before the event — and had a bevy of family and friends in attendance.

Six years after winning the 2018 High School Home Run Derby, he came just feet short of having an opportunity to win the major-league competition and had the crowd behind him in the final round. Like Hernández with the Dodgers, Witt would have been the first Royal to win the event.

Entering the event, he had the longest homer (468 feet), the longest average home run distance (417.9 feet) and the most no-doubt homers (12) of anyone in the field this season.

Power outage?

Last year, Julio Rodríguez set a derby record with 41 homers in the opening round. This year, no one hit more than 21 homers in a single round. The typical offensive environment at Globe Life Field, where there were more home runs hit in the regular season last year than at any other venue, did not play out.

Certainly, the new rules played a role. This year, while the rounds were still timed, players could only see a maximum of 40 pitches per round, which penalized them for taking pitches and limited the number of swings they would typically get. Next year, perhaps more star power will bring more actual power.

Only three of the 13 major-leaguers with at least 20 homers this season participated in the derby. Of the 10 players to hit a homer at least 450 feet this year, Witt is the only one who took part in the event.

Shohei Ohtani said he's interested in participating and might do it next year. He was deterred this year as he continues his elbow recovery in hopes of pitching next season.

What separates Shohei Ohtani from the rest of MLB's top talent

The longest blast?

That belonged to Marcell Ozuna, who hit one 473 feet in the first round, making it the longest home run hit at Globe Life Field by one foot. Mike Trout (April 14, 2022) and Seth Brown (July 10, 2021) each hit 472-foot blasts during regular-season competition.

Ozuna, however, was eliminated after hitting 16 home runs in the first round.

Is this it for derby regular Alonso?

No one loves the event quite like the Polar Bear, but the event did not love him back Monday. Only Gunnar Henderson hit fewer than Alonso's 12 home runs in the first round, as both players were eliminated early.

It was the second straight first-round exit and third straight defeat for Alonso, the 2019 and 2021 champion who is the only player to compete in five consecutive derbies.

Even in defeat, Alonso called it a blessing to get the opportunity and said he still has "a blast" competing in the event.

"This is an event that I've really admired since i was a kid," Alonso said. "I'm basically doing it for my 7- and 8-year-old self."

Is he willing to do it again? That's to be determined.

"It's super fun, and I love competing in this," he said.

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

