Stephen Strasburg absent from Nationals spring training after injury setback
Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg did not report with other pitchers to spring training on Wednesday after a recent setback in his comeback from a 2021 operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.
Strasburg, 34, had a nerve-related setback in a recent bullpen session, MLB.com reported. He made only one start in 2022, giving up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in a loss against the Miami Marlins on June 9. His history of health problems creates an uncertain outlook for his chances to return to the rotation in 2023.
Strasburg has thrown a total of 31 1/3 innings across just eight starts over the past three seasons. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020, then needed an operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021.
In 2019, his last season in which he made more than five starts, Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts. He was named MVP of the Nationals’ World Series win that year over the Houston Astros, recording wins in two games.
Strasburg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and is a three-time All-Star with Washington.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
