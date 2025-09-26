Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Leads MLB Jersey Sales Again; Devers, Raleigh Join Top 20
Shohei Ohtani Leads MLB Jersey Sales Again; Devers, Raleigh Join Top 20

Updated Sep. 26, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET

For the third year in a row, Shohei Ohtani sold more jerseys than anyone else in MLB. He joins teammate Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge and FOX Sports' Derek Jeter as the only players to do so three years in a row, since MLB began tracking that information in 2010.

The Dodgers' star is at another level, not just huge in MLB but internationally, especially in his native Japan. And he has the jersey sales to prove it.

After Ohtani is the Yankees' Judge, followed by a pair of Dodgers in Betts and Freddie Freeman. Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor rounds out the top five, while his teammate, Juan Soto, finished sixth in his first year in New York. Giants' DH and first baseman Rafael Devers – acquired in mid-June in a trade with the Red Sox – came in at No. 7 after not appearing on the spring's top 20 at all. 

Phillies' star Bryce Harper might be behind Kyle Schwarber in homers, but he's ahead in jersey sales, at No. 8. Astros' outfielder Jose Altuve and Padres' outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. round out the top 10.

Ronald Acuna Jr., back from ACL reconstruction, came in at 11, Clayton Kershaw is the last Dodgers' player to make the top 20 – as he's retiring, this is the last time he'll make the list. Jarren Duran is Boston's lone representative, at 13. Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz, ranked 13th in the spring list, is at 14 now. He's followed by Blue Jays' star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Cubs' all-out center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Mets' all-time home run leader, Pete Alonso and Pirates' young ace, Paul Skenes, who just finished his 2025 with a 1.97 ERA over a full season, and made this list for the first time.

Last up is another Padres' rep, third baseman Manny Machado – who hit the 350th home run of his career and collected his 2,000th base hit this past season – as well as the Mariners' new home run king and latest entrant into the 60-homer club, Cal Raleigh. No word from MLB on how many custom jerseys that say "Big Dumper" on the back were sold in 2025; maybe if you add those together with the Raleigh ones he would vault into the top half of the list.

