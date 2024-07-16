Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, more show off on MLB All-Star red carpet Published Jul. 16, 2024 7:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) activities kicked off as baseball's brightest stars arrived at Globe Life on a red carpet, showing off their sense of style. From a classic white suit to a cowboy hat and boots, these athletes have shown that they know how to dress off the field.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

MLB's newest power couple looked unstoppable on the red carpet. The former LSU athletes are making headlines as they arrived at the red carpet hip to hip as Skenes prepares to complete his remarkable rise from last year's first overall MLB Draft pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates a year ago to starting for the NL in Tuesday night's game.

Skenes arrived in an all-white suite and black tie, joined by Dunne, who wore a beige halter rhinestone dress.

New York Yankees captain and MLB home run leader Aaron Judge went for a darker color scheme, arriving in black slacks, a black button-up shirt, and a brown suit jacket.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman and two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper went a more Texas-style route, arriving in cowboy boots, jeans, a brown belt, a white button-up top, and a cowboy hat.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived in a brown suit with his dog, viral sensation Decoy, in its jacket lining. Ohtani also entered walking hand-in-hand with his wife, former Japanese basketball star Mamiko Tanaka.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz also opted for a cowboy hat, alongside a light pink suit and white t-shirt. De La Cruz's teammate, pitcher Hunter Greene, showed up in a black cowboy hat as well while wearing a black suit with fringe details on top in an apparent nod to Ryan Gosling's viral Ken outfit from last year's Barbie movie.

Orioles star cacther Adley Rustchman showed up in a classic white top and black slacks, while his teammate Anthony Santander arrived in white bottoms, a white button-down top, and a light blue suit jacket with the flag of his native Colombia in the lining.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez arrived in white slacks, a white top, and a brown Louis Vuitton cardigan.

Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar went all out in a very relevant bright red suit, white button-down top and large gold chain.

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams opted to show some skin with a lime green suit with no top underneath.

