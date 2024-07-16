Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, more show off on MLB All-Star red carpet
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) activities kicked off as baseball's brightest stars arrived at Globe Life on a red carpet, showing off their sense of style. From a classic white suit to a cowboy hat and boots, these athletes have shown that they know how to dress off the field.
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
MLB's newest power couple looked unstoppable on the red carpet. The former LSU athletes are making headlines as they arrived at the red carpet hip to hip as Skenes prepares to complete his remarkable rise from last year's first overall MLB Draft pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates a year ago to starting for the NL in Tuesday night's game.
Skenes arrived in an all-white suite and black tie, joined by Dunne, who wore a beige halter rhinestone dress.
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees captain and MLB home run leader Aaron Judge went for a darker color scheme, arriving in black slacks, a black button-up shirt, and a brown suit jacket.
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman and two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper went a more Texas-style route, arriving in cowboy boots, jeans, a brown belt, a white button-up top, and a cowboy hat.
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived in a brown suit with his dog, viral sensation Decoy, in its jacket lining. Ohtani also entered walking hand-in-hand with his wife, former Japanese basketball star Mamiko Tanaka.
Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz also opted for a cowboy hat, alongside a light pink suit and white t-shirt. De La Cruz's teammate, pitcher Hunter Greene, showed up in a black cowboy hat as well while wearing a black suit with fringe details on top in an apparent nod to Ryan Gosling's viral Ken outfit from last year's Barbie movie.
Adley Rustchman and Anthony Santander
Orioles star cacther Adley Rustchman showed up in a classic white top and black slacks, while his teammate Anthony Santander arrived in white bottoms, a white button-down top, and a light blue suit jacket with the flag of his native Colombia in the lining.
José Ramírez
Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez arrived in white slacks, a white top, and a brown Louis Vuitton cardigan.
Jurickson Profar
Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar went all out in a very relevant bright red suit, white button-down top and large gold chain.
CJ Abrams
Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams opted to show some skin with a lime green suit with no top underneath.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 Home Run Derby: What to know about MLB's new format, participants in event
MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records
2024 Home Run Derby: Participants, how to watch, start time
-
AL tabs Orioles' Corbin Burnes vs. NL's Paul Skenes in All-Star Game, lineups revealed
MLB trade deadline rumors tracker: Who's buying, who's selling, what will Mets, Yankees do?
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Mets top 10? Dodgers top 5? Who's No. 1?
-
2024 MLB odds: Fan catches Eugenio Suarez home run ball, cashes in on payday
MLB All-Star Game History: List of winners, results, scores
MLB All-Stars back in Arlington, where 11 future Hall of Famers started in '95
-
2024 Home Run Derby: What to know about MLB's new format, participants in event
MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records
2024 Home Run Derby: Participants, how to watch, start time
-
AL tabs Orioles' Corbin Burnes vs. NL's Paul Skenes in All-Star Game, lineups revealed
MLB trade deadline rumors tracker: Who's buying, who's selling, what will Mets, Yankees do?
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Mets top 10? Dodgers top 5? Who's No. 1?
-
2024 MLB odds: Fan catches Eugenio Suarez home run ball, cashes in on payday
MLB All-Star Game History: List of winners, results, scores
MLB All-Stars back in Arlington, where 11 future Hall of Famers started in '95