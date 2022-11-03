Major League Baseball
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys Phillies fans beer during World Series
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys Phillies fans beer during World Series

58 mins ago

Rhys Hoskins further etched his name upon Philadelphia Phillies fans' hearts when he hit the home run that gave his team a record-tying five in their 2022 World Series Game 3 win over the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, his wife Jayme was winning over some fans of her own.

Pictures surfaced of Jayme Hoskins buying Phillies fans beer during Tuesday's Game 3, and they quickly went viral.

FOX Sports MLB reporter Tom Verducci caught up with Rhys Hoskins before Game 4 of the World Series and discovered that the practice began after Rhys hit a third-inning home run in the clinching Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Jayme Hoskins was back buying even more beer for Phillies fans before World Series Game 4 on Wednesday, quickly drawing a crowd that chanted both her and her husband's names.

But after Rhys and the Phillies were shockingly no-hit in Game 4, Jayme decided to switch things up by covering the sales of random beer vendors at Citizen's Bank Park during Thursday's Game 5.

The Phillies lost Game 5 to go down 3-2 in the World Series as it heads back to Houston for Game 6, but at least Jayme Hoskins stayed winning over even more fans. 

Her husband's team will attempt one more miraculous comeback when the World Series resumes Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

