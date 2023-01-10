Major League Baseball
Red Sox's Trevor Story to miss significant time after elbow surgery
20 mins ago

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and appears likely to miss a significant portion of the 2023 season.

Boston said Tuesday that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament a day earlier. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.

The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of a full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. The less-invasive option has the potential to allow for quicker recovery.

Still, that timeframe can be five to six months. Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle underwent a similar procedure last July, ending his season.

Losing Story for any significant period of time is a blow to Boston’s efforts to rebuild its infield after former All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.

Story was primarily a shortstop during his first eight major league seasons in Colorado, making All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in 94 games at second base in his first season with the Red Sox last season after signing a a $140 million, six-year contract.

Kiké Hernández, primarily an outfielder last year, is a shortstop option.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

