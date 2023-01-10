Red Sox's Trevor Story to miss significant time after elbow surgery
Red Sox infielder Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and appears likely to miss a significant portion of the 2023 season.
Boston said Tuesday that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament a day earlier. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
The internal brace procedure repairs an existing ulnar collateral ligament instead of a full reconstruction involved in Tommy John surgery. The less-invasive option has the potential to allow for quicker recovery.
Still, that timeframe can be five to six months. Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle underwent a similar procedure last July, ending his season.
Losing Story for any significant period of time is a blow to Boston’s efforts to rebuild its infield after former All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.
Story was primarily a shortstop during his first eight major league seasons in Colorado, making All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in 94 games at second base in his first season with the Red Sox last season after signing a a $140 million, six-year contract.
Kiké Hernández, primarily an outfielder last year, is a shortstop option.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
