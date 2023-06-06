Major League Baseball Rangers ace Jacob deGrom to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss rest of season Updated Jun. 6, 2023 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday that ace Jacob deGrom is set to undergo Tommy John surgery next week and will miss the rest of the 2023 season

DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner with the New York Mets, joined the Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal in free agency this past offseason.

"This stinks. It's not ideal," deGrom told reporters. "But at least we know what it is now. I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year."

DeGrom has not pitched since exiting an April 28 start against the New York Yankees after four innings and was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL on Monday.

