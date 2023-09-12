Pirates vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 12
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET. The Pirates have been listed as -144 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+122). Pittsburgh is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (1-8, 4.65 ERA), who is looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-1, 5.56 ERA).
Here's everything you need to know from a betting perspective on the Pirates-Nationals game, from the point spread, moneyline, Over/Under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet):
Pirates vs. Nationals Game Information & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-144
|+122
|9
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+138
|-164
Pirates vs. Nationals Prediction
- Score Prediction: Pirates 5, Nationals 4
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
- Win Probabilities: Pirates 53%, Nationals 47%
Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Insights
- The Pirates have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -144 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have a 59% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.4%, of the 132 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 48 times in 109 chances when named as an underdog of at least +122 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.
- Over their last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- the Pirates and their opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.
- The Pirates' ATS record is 5-5-0 over their past 10 games.
Pirates Recent Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|5-5
|Runs Per Game
|4.1
|HR
|9
|ERA
|4.60
|K/9
|7.1
Pirates Player Insights
- Reynolds is the Pirates best hitter, putting together an average of .270 while also being the team's top run producer, delivering 71 RBI and hitting 20 round-trippers.
- Among all MLB hitters, Reynolds ranks 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Reynolds has collected a hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- Hayes is 159th in homers and 124th in RBI on the season.
- Jack Suwinski has hit a team-best 24 homers.
- Suwinski has at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .238 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 45 walks.
Pirates Team Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|Jack Suwinski
|0.5 (-179)
|1.5 (+130)
|0.5 (+340)
|0.5 (+125)
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|1.5 (+190)
|1.5 (+105)
|0.5 (+600)
|0.5 (+145)
|Bryan Reynolds
|0.5 (-278)
|1.5 (+110)
|0.5 (+550)
|0.5 (+155)
|Ji-Hwan Bae
|1.5 (+190)
|1.5 (+115)
|0.5 (+1000)
|0.5 (+215)
|Joshua Palacios
|0.5 (-233)
|1.5 (+140)
|0.5 (+700)
|0.5 (+175)
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have a record of 3-7-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Nationals Recent Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|3-7
|Runs Per Game
|4.4
|HR
|12
|ERA
|5.94
|K/9
|7.2
Nationals Player Insights
- Lane Thomas paces the Nationals with 24 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .280.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Thomas' home run total is 40th and his RBI tally ranks 42nd.
- Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.
- Abrams ranks 93rd in homers and 114th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Keibert Ruiz has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .259.
- Joey Meneses has racked up a team-leading 78 runs batted in.
Nationals Team Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|Keibert Ruiz
|1.5 (+200)
|1.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+850)
|0.5 (+170)
|Joey Meneses
|1.5 (+180)
|1.5 (+100)
|0.5 (+550)
|0.5 (+145)
|Lane Thomas
|1.5 (+200)
|1.5 (+105)
|0.5 (+600)
|0.5 (+175)
|Luis Garcia
|1.5 (+200)
|1.5 (+125)
|0.5 (+850)
|0.5 (+195)
|Ildemaro Vargas
|0.5 (-294)
|1.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+850)
|0.5 (+185)
