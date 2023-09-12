Pirates vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 12 Updated Sep. 12, 2023 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET. The Pirates have been listed as -144 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+122). Pittsburgh is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (1-8, 4.65 ERA), who is looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-1, 5.56 ERA).

Here's everything you need to know from a betting perspective on the Pirates-Nationals game, from the point spread, moneyline, Over/Under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet):

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Information & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -144 +122 9 -115 -105 -1.5 +138 -164

Pirates vs. Nationals Prediction

Score Prediction: Pirates 5, Nationals 4

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Win Probabilities: Pirates 53%, Nationals 47%

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Insights

The Pirates have won 16, or 57.1%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have a 59% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.4%, of the 132 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 48 times in 109 chances when named as an underdog of at least +122 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over their last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- the Pirates and their opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates' ATS record is 5-5-0 over their past 10 games.

Pirates Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 5-5 Runs Per Game 4.1 HR 9 ERA 4.60 K/9 7.1

Pirates Player Insights

Reynolds is the Pirates best hitter, putting together an average of .270 while also being the team's top run producer, delivering 71 RBI and hitting 20 round-trippers.

Among all MLB hitters, Reynolds ranks 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Reynolds has collected a hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Hayes is 159th in homers and 124th in RBI on the season.

Jack Suwinski has hit a team-best 24 homers.

Suwinski has at least one base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .238 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 45 walks.

Pirates Team Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-179) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+215) Joshua Palacios 0.5 (-233) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have a record of 3-7-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Nationals Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 3-7 Runs Per Game 4.4 HR 12 ERA 5.94 K/9 7.2

Nationals Player Insights

Lane Thomas paces the Nationals with 24 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .280.

Among all hitters in the majors, Thomas' home run total is 40th and his RBI tally ranks 42nd.

Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.

Abrams ranks 93rd in homers and 114th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Keibert Ruiz has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .259.

Joey Meneses has racked up a team-leading 78 runs batted in.

Nationals Team Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-294) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185)

