Orioles sign ex-Yankees OF Aaron Hicks after Cedric Mullins injury
The Baltimore Orioles signed outfielder Aaron Hicks on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after starting center fielder Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin.
Mullins went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but the Orioles are hoping Hicks can help defensively in the spacious outfield at Camden Yards. Hicks was released last week by the New York Yankees with more than 2 1/2 seasons left on his contract.
The Orioles are responsible for paying Hicks just $483,871, a prorated share of the $720,000 minimum salary. The Yankees owe him the rest of his $10.5 million salary this year, plus $9.5 million in each of the next two seasons and a $1 million buyout of a 2026 team option.
The 33-year-old Hicks hit just .188 in 28 games for the Yankees this year. He batted .216 last season. Primarily known for his outfield defense, Hicks hit .232 with a .735 OPS over parts of eight seasons with the Yankees after starting his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.
Mullins left Monday's loss to Cleveland after he pulled up while running out an infield grounder. Outfielder Colton Cowser is hitting .331 at Triple-A Norfolk, but he also went on the IL over the past couple weeks.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
MLB Power Rankings: Who's been the best player on each team?
Liam Hendriks' return after cancer recovery is MLB's best story
Former MLB HR champ Luke Voit designated for assignment by Brewers
-
Jorge Soler, Julio Rodríguez headline Ben Verlander's team of the week
Padres-Yankees series wrap: What we saw from Gerrit Cole, Padres stars
Royals come within six outs of perfect game in win over Cardinals
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman blanks MLB-best Rays with one-hit shutout
MLB Power Rankings: Biggest surprises? Biggest disappointments?
Padres add Gary Sánchez after Mets release former Yankees catcher
-
MLB Power Rankings: Who's been the best player on each team?
Liam Hendriks' return after cancer recovery is MLB's best story
Former MLB HR champ Luke Voit designated for assignment by Brewers
-
Jorge Soler, Julio Rodríguez headline Ben Verlander's team of the week
Padres-Yankees series wrap: What we saw from Gerrit Cole, Padres stars
Royals come within six outs of perfect game in win over Cardinals
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman blanks MLB-best Rays with one-hit shutout
MLB Power Rankings: Biggest surprises? Biggest disappointments?
Padres add Gary Sánchez after Mets release former Yankees catcher