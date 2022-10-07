Major League Baseball MLB wild-card teams release 26-man rosters 17 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 MLB postseason is finally upon us. All four wild-card series begin Friday, with the corresponding teams announcing their 26-man rosters for the opening round.

Here's a look at who will be eligible to participate in the best-of-three series.

Let's start the show!

RELATED: FOX Sports' experts pick winners of every series

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more