Major League Baseball
MLB wild-card teams release 26-man rosters
Major League Baseball

MLB wild-card teams release 26-man rosters

17 hours ago

The 2022 MLB postseason is finally upon us. All four wild-card series begin Friday, with the corresponding teams announcing their 26-man rosters for the opening round.

Here's a look at who will be eligible to participate in the best-of-three series.

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Let's start the show!

