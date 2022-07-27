Major League Baseball MLB trade deadline 2022: What do Braves need to get back to World Series? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Deesha Thosar

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Last July, in the days leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Braves were three games under .500 and trailing the first-place Mets in the National League East standings. This July, only the latter is true.

Atlanta is in a better position than it was at this time last season, thanks in part to the Braves' nonsensical 21-6 hot stretch in June, but the defending champions could still use a few upgrades to boost their chances of becoming the first team in more than two decades to win back-to-back World Series.

GM Alex Anthopoulos has proven that he is willing to take big risks at the deadline. His key acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario in July 2021 turned out to be the difference on his team's journey to the Fall Classic.

Whatever Anthopoulos has in store this time, his focus should be on adding another outfielder to make up for the loss of Adam Duvall, looking at bullpen and maybe infield help and taking a peek at the starting pitching market.

MLB Power Rankings: Astros, Yankees and Dodgers headline Ben's list Ben Verlander gives us his MLB Power Rankings for Week 16, with the Astros taking over the No. 1 spot.

1. Turn the corner

Even before Duvall went down this week with season-ending wrist surgery and ratcheted Atlanta's need for a corner outfielder, left field was a point of concern for the Braves. They have a -1.2 fWAR in left, which is ranked 29th in MLB and the worst in the NL by a lot. With Duvall on the shelf, the Braves can continue to use a combination of Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Marcell Ozuna in left, but the production from that trio is far from deadly.

Rosario is hitting just .130 in his first 30 games this season — before and after the eye surgery that forced him to miss all of May and June. He has two home runs and five RBIs in the 15 games since his return from the injured list. If he gets going, Rosario would be a viable every-day option in left, but Anthopoulos has a flair for bold moves and is unlikely to settle.

If the Braves need a corner outfielder — no, Juan Soto is unlikely to end up in Atlanta due to the Braves' limited prospect capital — there is at least one strong option on the trading block.

Andrew Benintendi would be a solid fit with his .322/.390/.401 slash line, 39 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 2.1 fWAR. Benintendi's 128 wRC+ is among the top three in the American League, and because he hits free agency this offseason, he figures to come at low cost.

That said, the competition for Benintendi is high. The Yankees and Brewers are reportedly interested in trading for the outfielder while the Kansas City Royals continue to spiral out of contention in the AL Central.

But there's another desirable trade candidate who could help in the outfield.

2. Tied between relief and versatility

The Braves are vying for their fifth consecutive NL East title, and external reinforcements aren't even necessary for them to achieve that feat. But they would certainly help. Their next roster need ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline is a toss-up between relief help and an upgrade at second base.

Anthopoulos could target a number of back-end relievers, including the Cubs' David Robertson, the Pirates' David Bednar and the Tigers' Gregory Soto. Of that bunch, Bednar is Pittsburgh's All-Star who is being considered by several teams for his 2.96 ERA, 1.095 WHIP and 17 saves in 39 relief appearances. But because he's under team control for a handful of years, Bednar would cost a pretty penny. Still, depending on where the Braves want to spend their resources, Bednar could be a huge get for the defending champions.

If the Braves also want to take a crack at their second-base situation, in which Robinson Cano and Orlando Arcia are currently platooning in place of the injured Ozzie Albies, then Brandon Drury could serve as a splashy pickup. Drury's terrific 2022 season for the Reds – 19 home runs and an .856 OPS – has turned him into a highly sought-after trade target. Drury makes a ton of sense for the Braves because of his versatility.

Drury, in his eight-year major-league career, has played every position on the diamond except center field and catcher. The 29-year-old could fill in at second base until (if?) Albies returns in August as expected, and he could shift to left field's revolving door. As an added bonus, Drury becomes a free agent after this season, so he is expected to come at a low cost.

3. It wouldn't hurt

Starting pitching is not at the top of Anthopoulos' shopping list because Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider have developed into a reliable rotation. But Atlanta's 3.97 starter ERA is right in the middle of the pack among the 30 MLB teams. The Braves could climb up the leader boards with a solid trade-deadline find — and bother their division rivals while doing so.

Noah Syndergaard could be an under-the-radar pickup for the Braves. The right-hander isn't having his best season in his first year for the Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.213 WHIP and career-worst 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. But he has remained healthy across 15 starts and 80 innings in his comeback season from Tommy John surgery. He will be owed $7 million for the remainder of the season, but Syndergaard could provide the type of length the Braves' starting staff is missing in the back end of the rotation.

Plus, the Braves already pestered the Mets when they acquired Cano from the Padres earlier this month and slotted him into the starting lineup for a highly-buzzed series opener against the Amazin's. Atlanta could do the same by bringing Thor back to face the Mets when the Braves visit Citi Field for a four-game series immediately after the trade deadline.

The Braves, after all, are trying to squash the Mets in the standings with a strong second half just like last year. A little gamesmanship never hurts.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for three-and-a-half seasons as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. She never misses a Rafael Nadal match, no matter what country or time zone he’s playing in (sleep can always be sacrificed for sports). Follow her on Twitter at @ DeeshaThosar .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.