Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Who will grab the last playoff spots? Published Sep. 24, 2023 10:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We are finally here. The final week of the regular season is upon us, and a pair of divisions and multiple wild-card spots remain unclaimed.

But there were momentous changes in the American League West.

Here's my latest top 10, with a few interesting factoids about each club and one new member.

1. Atlanta Braves (100-56; last week 1)

With the Braves on the verge of clinching home-field advantage, the playoffs could go entirely through Atlanta. That's a tough proposition for all comers. Since May, no team has a higher win percentage at home than the Braves (.672).

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Baltimore Orioles (97-59; LW 2)

The Orioles' two wins versus the Guardians over the weekend secured two matters: They extended their AL-record of series without being swept to 88, and they maintained a comfortable cushion ahead of the Rays for first in the league and the AL East.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59; LW 3)

The Dodgers have technically been the class of the majors since the calendar hit July. Their 50-24 mark is tops in the majors, as is their 28-13 record at home — no other team has more than 25 wins. Dodgers Stadium, of course, is where they'll begin the National League Division Series.

4. Tampa Bay Rays (95-62; LW 4)

Despite dropping two of three to the Jays this past weekend, the Rays have quietly been one of the best teams in baseball since August. They are one of just three teams to have single-digit losses at both home and on the road during this stretch. In other words, they're back to winning everywhere.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (82-68; LW 8)

Over the past two months, no team has put on a better display of power than the Phillies. Since August began, the Phils have slugged 37 more homers than their opponents, the best margin in the majors. It starts with leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber, whose 18 homers are tied with Corey Seager for the most in the majors.

Bryce Harper CRUSHES 451-foot homer as Phillies tie game against Mets

6. Texas Rangers (87-68; LW unranked)

Are the Rangers for real? Their sweep over the Mariners coupled with the Astros getting swept by the Royals (?!) has Texas in the driver's seat in the AL West. But no team has been more up and down in the past month or so. The Rangers have recorded an eight-game losing streak, six-game winning streak and four-game losing streak, and they're currently on a five-game winning streak. Which team will show up this week?

7. Milwaukee Brewers (88-68; LW 6)

The Brewers have struggled offensively most of the year, but one area they have consistently come through is in clutch moments. They have a 27-18 record in one-run games this season, the third-best in the majors. Moreover, the struggling offense has delivered a .314 average with runners in scoring position since Aug. 1st, which is the best in MLB.

Christian Yelich launches two HRs vs. Marlins as Brewers clinch playoff berth

8. Toronto Blue Jays (87-69; LW 7)

Sunday's win against the Rays was huge for the Jays in more ways than one. It was the first series the Jays took versus a team currently in the playoff field since they won two of three against the Dodgers in late July. Making a deep run would likely entail having to go through the Rays and/or Orioles, against which Toronto is 8-15 this season. The Jays close out the regular season versus Tampa Bay in what will likely be some must-win games.

9. Minnesota Twins (83-73; LW 9)

Sometimes, you can just outslug teams. The Twins have 81 dingers since Aug. 1, which leads the AL. Their record is 29-20, which is third-best in the league. That, along with stellar starting pitcher, seems to be their formula for winning down the stretch and perhaps in the postseason, where they haven't won a single game in 19 years.

Highlights from Twins' 9-3 win vs. Angels

10. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73 LW 10)

The D-backs are playing about as well as they have all year, winning seven of their past eight games. Interestingly, the offense has scored five or more runs six times in that stretch. Arizona had scored five or more runs just three times in 17 games prior.

Out: Houston Astros (5)

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @BenVerlander.

&amp;nbsp;

share