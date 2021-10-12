MLB odds: How to bet Astros vs. White Sox, picks, point spread, more

Major League Baseball
2 hours ago

After rain wiped out Monday's game, the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros will play Game 4 on Tuesday.

Carlos Rodon is scheduled to start Game 4 for the White Sox. The left-hander went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts this year, but was limited down the stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. He was 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in 14 innings over two games against the Astros during the regular season.

The Astros are scheduled to start right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who was 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA. He was 7-2 with a 2.70 ERA on the road this season.

McCullers was 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA against the White Sox this season.

The White Sox are 3-0 this season against the Astros at Guarantee Rate Field.

Houston was held hitless in the final five innings Sunday.

Sixteen has been good to the White Sox. Chicago got 16 hits Sunday and star shortstop Tim Anderson has 16 hits in six career postseason games, the most for any player in a six-game postseason span.

The ALDS is a rematch of the 2005 World Series.

Houston is seeking its fifth straight appearance in the American League Championship Series.

Chicago won its first division title in 13 seasons.

The Sox lost five of seven to the Astros during the regular season. Chicago was swept in the four-game series in Houston and won two of three right after the All-Star break.

Click here for the latest MLB postseason odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

HOUSTON ASTROS @ CHICAGO WHITE SOX (2:07 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX Sports 1)

Point spread: Astros -1 (favored to win by one or more runs; otherwise White Sox cover)
Moneyline: Astros -110 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); White Sox -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 8.5 runs scored by both teams combined
 

